We know how Bollywood celebs are looked upon as role models and influence in our society. With so much popularity among the masses, some celebs have used this fame for a good cause.

Today, we decided to look at celebs who are working towards various social causes and have their own NGOs.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is the founder of the Meer Foundation, which he named after his father, Meer Taaj Mohammad. The NGO aims to support and empower acid attack survivors. It also focuses on creating a safe and free environment for women.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika started the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to raise awareness of mental health. The organisation helps people fight mental health problems and tries to reduce the stigma around it.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt started a social welfare program called 'Coexist' which raises awareness about the ecology and the animals that coexist with us.

4. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is the president of the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, which was founded by her father, the late Kaifi Azmi. The agenda of the NGI is to inspire, equip and empower rural citizens with the tools to catalyse change within their communities.

5. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

The Paani Foundation was founded by Aamir and Kiran in 2016. It focuses on making India free from droughts. The foundation trains, mobilises and educates the people from rural and urban areas to tackle problems on their own.

6. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen started the 'I Am Foundation' in 2009. The organization focuses on diverse issues that continue to prevail in our society. It hopes to bring a positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable people in our society.

7. Salman Khan

Salman Khan started the Being Human Foundation’ in 2007. The foundation focuses on education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.

8. Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose has worked towards many social causes to uplift our society. He started an NGO named The Foundation, which provides education for children from lower economic backgrounds in Andaman and Nicobar.

9. Gul Panag

Gul Panag has been actively working with many social organisations to make society a better place to live in. She is the founder of The Col. Shamsher Singh Foundation, which raises awareness about female foeticide and drug addiction.

10. Anupam Kher

The Anupam Kher Foundation was founded in 2008 to provide equal opportunities for education to each section of society.

