Like many other things, society always stands tall to remind us of our ages. Jaise ki hume pata hi nhi hai.

So love it or hate it. Bollywood has influenced us to always look good, including hiding our grey hair, concealing our wrinkles, or just having a perfect body. Though now that role is taken up by Instagram and its filters. This little intro is a reminder that it's okay to age and grow older because even if it's not, aging is a part of growing up, lol.

Coming back to ageing, we have our Bollywood celebs growing older and gracefully acknowledging it too! We tried to find a little wisdom, and here's what we found.

1. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena aka Bebo talked about ageing so gracefully that I adore her more now. She was also trolled for gaining weight post her pregnancy, because how can a woman not look perfect, right?

I am never running away from the fact that I’m 42. I don’t think I felt better or looked better. Sometimes, I look at the 20-year-olds and think I don’t want to be in my 20s. I don’t want the pressure of looking good and finding success. As long as you are happy with what you do, that’s all that matters.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Looks like after mastering the art of romance SRK has mastered the art of self-love too. Here, have a look at his response.

I mean. Age has become a number for me now. It doesn’t matter that a few more grey strands have come. I always had grey hair which I have been dyeing for the last five years. I feel I am the most looked after person in the world.

3. Tabu

Tabu has aged like a fine whine. But she is not scared of ageing at all and her words of wisdom are all we need to accept ourselves.

I believe in being healthy and eating healthy, but if there are wrinkles under my eyes then I will love them as much as my smile. I think we do not accept change, so they give us trouble. If you consider ageing as a natural process, then you will enjoy a normal and happy life.

4. Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist's views on ageing are simple yet important ones to take note of.

What is important is how you feel in your head. I think, if you feel happy about yourself and your life, then age doesn’t matter.

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika is clearly defying her age by staying fit and healthy. She is jaw-droppingly gorgeous and her take on ageing is just perfect!

I think age is the one thing that puts things into perspective, purely because I know what all I have achieved and how far I have come in life. With every passing year, I just know that and I'm fine. If I still got it in me 20 years from now, I'll be like, 'Fab!' For me, it's a challenge! I'm quite okay with ageing gracefully and growing old and all of that. Till date, I have never hidden my age.

6. Dino Morea

Dino Morea has been flaunting his grey strands and has always motivated us to be comfortable in our skin.

You got to be confident and comfortable in your skin. After all, everyone has to age, and for how long can we look like a 21-year-old? I really take good care of myself and I am fit. Fortunately, I think I am aging gracefully. And I am happy with the way I am.

7. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa looks stunning and is an inspiration for how we should take care of our bodies. She spoke about ageing stereotypes and said:

Ageing is a process we have absolutely no control over. But, stereotyping what you can and cannot do just because you have crossed a certain age is something I don't believe in.

8. Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta talked about how ageing makes her feel liberated. She talked about how today Bollywood has age-appropriate roles and things are changing.

Age has liberated me. Since I have come into my 40s, I am finally doing age-appropriate roles and I am finally playing the kind of characters that I have always wanted to portray as an actor.

9. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita compared ageing to maturity and the experiences it has given her. She highlighted the fact that we always gain as we grow.

As you get older you gain something that you never have in your twenties – experience. A level of handling your sense of maturity. You have more depth and substance. And now, if you have depth and substance, and with some wrinkles and some lines, I believe that it adds to your character.

10. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar talked about ageing in Bollywood and said:

My age doesn’t affect me, it’s others that it concerns (laughs). Every actor has a shelf life, either via popularity, opportunities, hard work, and sometimes, age, if you’re lucky enough to reach that far. Either way, there’s a time in every man/woman’s life where they have to hang their working hat up. Do I need to worry about that now? I hope not, but, yes, I’m aware that I’ve had an incredible 30 years in this industry already, but another 30 would be a dream, if possible.

Maybe, it's time to stop getting worried about ageing so much!

