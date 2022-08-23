While our parents love us, they can often be toxic as well, which is why it's even more important for us to witness better representation of parents in Indian films.

Ones who teach us, and the coming generations that there are healthy ways to raise kids while also teaching them about tradition.

Hence, we've compiled a list of on-screen parents in Bollywood films who stood up for their kids and protected them ferociously. Here, take a look:

1. Shamshunissa - Darlings

We saw Shefali Shah play the outstanding Shamshunissa in Darlings, and wasn't it a brilliant sight how fiercely Shamshunissa stood up to Hamza, time and time again, for her daughter, Badru?

Even if she did it in subtle (but of course sharp) ways sometimes, Shamshunissa never backed down from helping her daughter.

2. Kamal Mehra - Dil Dhadakne Do

Though Kamal Mehra (played by Anil Kapoor) was a mostly sexist individual, towards the end of the film we witnessed a spectacular moment where he woke up to the abuse his daughter had been experiencing in her marriage and stood up for her.

3. Ruksana - Jalsa

Though Ruksana had lost her daughter, she never gave up on the fight to bring her justice. Whether it was when she went to see her ex-boyfriend to give him a piece of her mind or when she continued to look for the truth in other ways, Ruksana was always there for her.

4. Najma - Secret Superstar

Najma holding space for her daughter Insia (Zaira Wasim), or rather, making it possible for her to make a way for herself in the world was priceless. I mean, most young women need just that.

5. Anup Saxena - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Can we even forget the scene where Anup Saxena shuts his son's sexist statement down and tells him that women can also be pilots? I don't think so. Is there any better way to stand up for your kid than to check your other kid's biased opinions? I think not!

6. Narrotam Mishra - Bareilly Ki Barfi

An on-screen parental figure who stood up for his daughter in more ways than one, Narrotam Mishra (played by Pankaj Tripathi) also held space for his daughter Bitti (Kriti Sanon) to take up all the space she needed, in whatever way she pleased.

And that's one of the best ways any parent can stand up for their kid, TBH.

7. Sheel - Mai

Sheel (played by Sakshi Tanwar) gave us a fantastic main lead who was also a mother on the quest to find her daughter's murderer. She stood up for her daughter, Supriya (Wamiqa Gabbi) by fighting for her justice and how!

8. Sachin Sandhu - Thappad

Sachin Sandhu (played by Kumud Mishra) stood by his daughter Amrita's (played by Taapsee Pannu) side when she decided to file for divorce with her husband for slapping her.

He was her biggest support system and helped her take a stand for herself, which involved him standing up to others and telling them to leave her alone.

9. Parminder Prakash - Hum Tum

Parminder Prakash (played by Kirron Kher) constantly had witty things to say for her daughter Rhea (Rani Mukherji) every time she saw Karan (Saif Ali Khan) take digs at her.

But apart from that, she always encouraged her and supported her through her personal journey, she was like a guardian angel who didn't let anything or anyone mess with her daughter while she did what was best for her.

On-screen parents teaching us all what healthy parenting is really about.