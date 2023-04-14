Indian cinema has had many child artists in films since decades. Be it Junior Mehmood in Caravan, Master Raju in Chitchor, Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par, Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Ahsaas Channa in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Even many well-known actors worked as child artists in movies such as Sridevi in Thunaivan, Urmila Matondkar in Masoom, Aftab Shivdasani in Chaalbaaz or Kunal Kemmu in Raja Hindustani to name a few.

Ahsaas Channa. Source: Dharma Productions

We have compiled a list of six child actors who are now either engaged or have got married:

1. Sana Saeed

Remember Rahul and Tina’s daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Yes, we are talking about Sana Saeed. Sana, who later appeared in Student Of The Year, got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner on New Year’s eve in Los Angeles. She announced it on Instagram earlier this year.

A still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

2. Aditya Narayan

Actor-singer Aditya Narayan, who worked in films like Rangeela and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, married actress Shweta Aggarwal in 2020. The couple became parents to a baby girl last year.

A still from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

3. Parzaan Dastur

Remember Parzaan Dastur, the cute turban-clad kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai who remained silent until he said, " Tussi jaa rahe ho, tussi na jao?" Parzaan got hitched with his longtime girlfriend Delna Shroff in 2021 and since then this couple is happily married.

A still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

4. Jhanak Shukla

Best known for Karishma Kaa Karishma and Kal Ho Naa Ho, actress Jhanak Shukla is now engaged to her boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. Jhanak announced her engagement in January saying, “roka ho gaya.” Reportedly, they have planned to get married in 2024.

A still from Kal Ho Naa Ho

5. Hansika Motwani

Actress Hansika Motwani, who worked as a child artist in the 90s TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and the Hindi film Koi Mil Gaya, is married to Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Kathuria. The couple exchanged marital vows at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan late last year.

A still from Koi Mil Gaya

6. Shweta Basu Prasad

Remember this girl who played dual roles in Makdee? Yes, she is Shweta Basu Prasad. The actress got married to filmmaker Rohit Mittal in 2018. However, the couple decided to ‘mutually part ways’ within a year after their marriage. Reportedly, Shweta later filed for divorce.



