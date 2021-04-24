Celebrities are only humans and it doesn’t come as a surprise when these celebrity couples break up. However, some splits take an ugly turn. Here is our list of some dreamy couples whose breakup took a messy and chaotic turn.

1. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Salman-Aishwarya affair has been the talk of the tinsel town for ages. Be it their scorching pairing in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or the burning controversies that followed for years after they broke up. The couple started dating in 1999 and ended things in 2001. As per the reports, Salman was an abusive partner. Aishwarya has always kept quiet about it but in an interview, she agreed that she was in a relationship but refused to take any names. Back in November 2001, Salman kept banging Aishwarya’s door at 3 am. He also reportedly showed up on the sets of SRK’s Chalte Chalte and tried to drag her away as he suspected her of having an affair with SRK.

2. Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

The Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya on-screen couple were dating in real life for five years and got engaged in 2002 on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday. However, Abhishek and Karisma’s breakup became the talk of the town back in 2003. The reason behind their shocking split was reportedly pinned on the bitterness created by their mothers, Jaya and Babita. Karisma was a well-established actor, while Abhishek was struggling to find his footing. To secure her daughter’s future, Babita had apparently wanted financial security post-marriage by drawing a prenuptial agreement. Jaya wasn’t too happy with any of it and the duo called off their engagement immediately.

3. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Be it on the sets of Koffee With Karan or adapting vegetarianism, Kareena never shied away from her love for Shahid in the past. They both were madly in love but it all allegedly went downhill when she met Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan. Post their breakup, they never crossed paths and said several nasty things about each other during interviews.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Again, this was one of the most loved couples of tinsel town. They did Bachna Ae Haseeno together and Deepika even got a tattoo engraved behind her neck with Ranbir’s initials. However, while shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ranbir allegedly fell for Katrina Kaif and cheated on Deepika with her. This obviously didn’t sit well with Deepika and things got messy. She bad-mouthed him, stating things like Ranbir should endorse a condom brand on the talk show Koffee With Karan.

5. Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gaushal fell in love while they were locked inside the Bigg Boss 7 house. They were one of the most admired couples and even worked together in the music video Zaroori Tha, which received a great response from their fans. However, the couple parted ways in 2014. According to a report, Kushal revealed that the main reason for them calling it quits was that Gauahar wanted Kaushal to convert his religion from Hindu to Muslim. The duo later made headlines for their ugly spat in public.

6. Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

This director-actor duo fell for each other on the sets of Housefull. However, soon things started turning messy. Reportedly, Sajid was too controlling and he constantly wanted to know where she was and even objected to her clothing. Post their breakup, Sajid stated that he was better when he did not have someone constantly nagging him. Sajid is allegedly a sexual predator. He has been accused by several women during the #MeToo movement that took India by storm.

7. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit and Shweta started dating when the former was a television star. Just a year after getting married in 2014, their fairytale hit rock bottom. It is said that Pulkit’s alleged closeness to Yami Gautam lead to his separation from wife Shweta. The duo’s ugly war of words grabbed headlines in the year 2016.

8. Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri

Though they never admitted their relationship, Uday-Nargis dated for almost two years. It came as a surprise when Nargis left for New York overnight after she was dumped by her alleged beau, Uday. According to the sources, she had suffered a major nervous breakdown when he decided against tying the knot with her. Apart from this, a report also stated that he broke up with her over WhatsApp.

9. Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia

Their relationship was seemingly perfect for nearly four years until it was reported that Ness had slapped Preity at a party. The duo soon broke up but maintained a cordial relationship as business partners for their co-owned team, Kings XI Punjab. Preity shocked everyone when she filed a case against him for alleged molestation in 2014. She said that during the qualifying match of their team, he was abusive and insulting.

10. Hrithik Roshan and Suzzane Khan

Hrithik broke a million hearts when he tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart and both were living a happy and successful married life. Therefore the news of their break up was shocking to everyone. What soon followed were rumours and affairs allegations.

11. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

The Hum Tum And Them actor, Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhry’s split came as a surprise to everyone because the two seemed to be madly in love during the seven years of their marriage. If sources are to be believed, the reason behind their split was Raja's alcoholic and abusive behaviour. He was often seen creating a ruckus near her home back in the day. Shweta fought for nearly six years to get a divorce from him.

12. Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan and Kangana fell in love on the sets of Raaz: The Mystery Continues. However, Adhyayan opened up about being physically hit by Kangana. He also said that she used to perform black magic on him and even used to feed him blood. In an interview, he revealed how they were about to get engaged but their relationship ended on a very sour note.

Which break up broke your heart the most?