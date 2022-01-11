Bollywood is known for its romantic movies. At times, the chemistry between the couples on the screen has been so good that it felt as if they were together in real life. Here is a list of few such on-screen Bollywood couples who ought to be together.

1. Kajol - Shah Rukh Khan

The magic that Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan created on screen is very rare. Only a few onscreen couples can do that. From Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dil Wale Dulahniya Le Jayenge, the couple has done 12 movies together and the 90s kid in me always thought they are a real couple.

2. Madhuri Dixit - Anil Kapoor

One of the most popular onscreen couples of the 90s, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's chemistry in films like Beta, Tezaab and Ram Lakhan was nothing short of what a real couple has. The audience could never believe that were not actually together.

3. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor

The superhit jodi of the 90s worked in 11 movies together like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, etc. Their pairing was insanely funny and gave us some real fun couple goals.

4. Juhi Chawla - Aamir Khan

We thoroughly enjoyed watching this iconic couple in the Bollywood films of the 90s. They looked cute together and definitely made for each other. Remember then in Ishq or Andaz Apna Apna?

5. Sharmila Tagore - Rajesh Khanna

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore made one of the best onscreen couples of the '70s era. Their hit films like Aradhana, Chhoti Bahu, Amar Prem and the songs such as 'Roop Tera Mastana' and 'Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Mann Mera' became massive hits.

6. Preity Zinta - Saif Ali Khan

We have seen the couple come together is come of the biggest Bollywood hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho and Kya Kehna. They were a fun onscreen couple to watch and made us believe that were together at least then.

7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Hrithik Roshan

The two have been seen together in movies like Guzaarish , Jodha Akbar and Dhoom:2. Their pairing was a treat to our eyes and their performances in these films just increased our doubts about them being together.

8. Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra

The couple has done only one film together - Shershaah, but it feels like they have been together for eternity. Although there are rumours about the two dating, but nothing has been confirmed by the actors. Waiting for this one to be true.

9. Alia Bhatt - Varun Dhawan

The pair was seen a few films starting from Student of the Year. Then there was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They look adorable together and although Varun is now married to Natasha and Alia is dating Ranbir, their onscreen chemistry is just too good.

Did you feel the same for these couples? Or do you have other pairings in mind?