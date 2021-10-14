Controversies follow celebrities like a shadow and when it's about their love lives, then God save them! Love stories of these celebrities are a proof that not every love is destined to have a 'happily ever after'.

We've compiled a list of 36 celebs who didn't have a forever together with their partners.

1. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

The alleged love affair between the two began during the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The last film they worked on together was Dhadkan. Shilpa talked about her romance with Akshay in the year 2000, saying that the reason for their breakup was because he was seeing her closest friend Twinkle Khanna at the same time.

2. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Kochelin

Kalki and Anurag fell in love and were were married from 2011 to 2015. They mutually decided to split ways in 2013 after being too busy with work to give each other time. In 2015, while going through marriage counselling, they were eventually granted a divorce.

3. Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

Abhishek and Karishma Kapoor were in a committed relationship, to the point where they were engaged. Although no one knows for sure why they broke up, it is believed that Karisma's mother, Babita, did not want her daughter to marry Abhishek, who had yet to prove himself in Bollywood.

4. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

After dating for a few years, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai split up in 2002. Salman hounded her and became physical with her, the actress said in an interview.

5. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

In 2011, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu called it quits after a nine-year long relationship. Many speculations cropped up as to why the couple broke up, extending from infidelity to John's reluctance to commit. The breakup was ugly, and the two haven't stayed in touch since.

6. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

While no one knows whether this is true, Kareena was reportedly upset with Shahid's numerous affairs. The couple had a public breakup and Jab We Met was their last movie together.

7. Arjun Kapoor and Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan is now married to Aayush Sharma, however she dated Arjun Kapoor for about two years in the past. It was Arjun's first serious relationship, he revealed, and when it ended, he was heartbroken.

8. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000. They had been married for 13 years until they announced their divorce in 2013. In an interview, Sussanne Khan stated that she and Hrithik separated because they did not want to be in a "False relationship."

9. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were together for seven years. Katrina began her career in 2003, and it has been speculated that she dated Salman till 2010. However, the two have never confirmed their relationship, and it has always been assumed that they are dating.

10. Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

Karan sent a tweet regarding his marriage to Jennifer Winget, confirming that the rumours concerning troubles in their relationship are true. He stated that the decision was made mutually and that the reasons were too sensitive to reveal.

11. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir and Deepika started dating in 2007, and their romance bloomed on the set of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. The rosy picture, however, was short-lived. The fact that Deepika had caught Ranbir red-handed with Katrina Kaif was the last nail in the coffin.

12. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Ranbir and Katrina began dating each other after their film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. The reason for their breakup remains unknown. However, according to rumours, their relationship was affected by ex-lovers; Katrina's sour relation with his mother Neetu, and their professional lives.

13. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani decided to divorce after 16 years of marriage. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement. Farhan and Adhuna both opted to remain silent on the subject of their divorce.

14. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit and Shweta were over over heels in love and wanted to tie the knot. However, their wedding could only endure a year. Pulkit's increasing proximity to Yami is reported to be the basis for their breakup.

15. Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri

Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri have never officially acknowledged their long-rumored romance. The couple has been seen together numerous times, but they have never confirmed or denied it. The reason for their breakup is usually reported as their long-distance relationship.

16. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

In 2016, Arbaaz and Malaika called it quits after 9 years of marriage and filed for divorce. Malaika Arora stated that she and Arbaaz Khan decided to divorce because they were making each other extremely unhappy and impacting lives of others around them.

17. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who had been married for 15 years, recently called it quits. The major cause for divorce, according to Amir, is the ongoing stress and mutual differences in the home. He also stated that they will continue to collaborate in the future.

18. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

In 1991, the couple tied the knot. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, however, divorced in 2004. They weren't happy together, and the best decision they could make at the time was to end the marriage.

19. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

After two decades of marriage, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia landed a shock on fans when they revealed in a joint statement that they were divorcing. They had made it clear that, despite the fact that their relationship had ended, they remained friends and that their daughters would always be their top priority.

20. Ranvir Shorey And Konkona Sen Sharma

Ranvir and Konkona married in 2010 after dating for a year. The marriage was peacefully ended in 2015 owing to a lack of compatibility.

21. Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor

In the film Kaminey, Shahid and Priyanka got close to each other. Everyone started talking about Priyanka Shahid after Shahid was discovered in her residence during an Income Tax Department raid, causing a rift between the couple.

22. Priyanka Chopra and Herman Baweja

The two fell in love but, by the end of their second film, they had parted ways. Herman blamed himself for the breakup since he couldn't give Priyanka the time she desired.

23. Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Mallya

Deepika Padukone announced her split with Siddharth Mallya, citing disparities in status and class as the reason.

24. Deepika Padukone and Yuvraj Singh

Many rumours circulated that Deepika had broken up with Yuvraj Singh owing to his possessive nature.

25. Abhishek Bachchan and Dipannita Sharma

Abhishek had a relationship with Dipannita Sharma, a model. According to reports, Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship ended when Abhishek grew close to Aishwarya on the sets of Guru.

26. Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Mallik

Avantika Malik was his first love interest while they were both teenagers. They dated for a long time before Ranbir made his Bollywood debut. Avantika, who is now married to actor Imran Khan, was in a 5-year relationship with Ranbir.

27. Ranveer Singh and Ahana Deol

Ahana Deol was in a relationship with Ranveer Singh. However it's rumoured that she dumped him for Aditya Roy Kapur.

28. Priyanka Chopra and Aseem Merchant

According to rumours, Aseem was Priyanka's first boyfriend, and the two were dating back when she was modelling. Their romance, however, did not endure long, as the two broke up once Priyanka joined Bollywood.

29. Shahid Kapoor and Sania Mirza

Shahid wanted to spend quality time with Sania, thus he chose to shoot in Hyderabad. If rumours are to be believed, the two even attended a friend's party in Bangkok together. However, the couple's lovey-dovey feelings did not last long, and they chose to part ways.

30. Ranveer - Anushka

According to reports, both of their relationships were ruined due of jealousy. On the one hand, Anushka was receiving big-budget films at the time, while Ranveer was only starting out. Their relationship eventually fell apart.

31. Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya

Since the release of Om Shanti Om, Deepika has received a lot of attention. Deepika's relationship with Nihar Pandya ended as she rose to prominence.

32. Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar

Even after their break-up, Alia has maintained good relations with her ex-boyfriend Ali Dadarkar.

33. Aishwarya and Rajeev Mulchandani

They began their modelling careers together, but when Aishwarya started receiving film offers, she broke up with him right afterwards. Rajeev used to date Manisha Koirala before he met Aish.

34. Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Shroff

The couple had a huge disagreement about some personal issues. Sonakshi was enraged by Aditya's actions, and she chose to break up with him, although they parted on good terms.

35. Frieda and Dev Patel

After nearly six years of dating, the British-Indian couple announced their split in December 2014. Pinto claims that the split was driven by self-care rather than a hatred for Patel.

36. Kangana Ranaut Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman has revealed that his 'toxic' relationship with Kangana Ranaut caused him a lot of pain.

