Everyone Remembers These Cult Classics. But Can You Guess The Director Who Made The Film?

Whether they are declared a hit after the first weekend, or go on to become a cult classic, movies are memorable in their own right. But, how many of us actually remember the person behind the story?
If you think you do, then take this quiz and guess the director who made the movie:
1. Go Goa Gone
2. Andaz Apna Apna
3. Delhi Belly
4. A Wednesday
5. Honeymoon Travels. Pvt. Ltd.
6. Saathiya
7. Dor
8. Chak De! India
9. Sangharsh
10. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
11. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke
12. Ghulam
13. Masoom
14. Gunda
15. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
Time for the scores!
Result