Everyone Remembers These Cult Classics. But Can You Guess The Director Who Made The Film?

Whether they are declared a hit after the first weekend, or go on to become a cult classic, movies are memorable in their own right. But, how many of us actually remember the person behind the story?

If you think you do, then take this quiz and guess the director who made the movie:

1. Go Goa Gone via DNA Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar Raj and DK Abhinay Deo Neeraj Pandey

2. Andaz Apna Apna via India TV News David Dhawan Rajkumar Hirani Rajkumar Santoshi Priyadarshan

3. Delhi Belly via Flixwatch Anurag Kashyap Abhinay Deo Vasan Bala Kanu Behl

4. A Wednesday via Netflix Dibakar Banerjee Sriram Raghavan Nagesh Kukunoor Neeraj Pandey

5. Honeymoon Travels. Pvt. Ltd. via YouTube Reema Kagti Farhan Akhtar Zoya Akhtar Anees Bazmee

6. Saathiya via inoxmovies Mani Ratnam Shaad Ali Karan Johar Aditya Chopra

7. Dor via cinemachaat Deepa Mehta Meghna Gulzar Nagesh Kukunoor Vishal Bhardwaj

8. Chak De! India via Cinestaan Shimit Amin Homi Adajania Ashutosh Gowariker Shaad Ali

9. Sangharsh via DNA India Mahesh Manjrekar Ram Gopal Varma Abbas–Mustan Tanuja Chandra

10. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga via Hollywood Reporter Mira Nair Gulzar Shelly Chopra Dhar Gazal Dhaliwal

11. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke via Sacnilk Vikram Bhatt Sooraj Barjatya Yash Chopra Mahesh Bhatt

12. Ghulam via Peeping Moon Vikram Bhatt Aditya Chopra Vidhu Vinod Chopra Rakesh Roshan

13. Masoom via Film Companion Aparna Sen Shekhar Kapur Subhash Ghai Hrishikesh Mukherjee

14. Gunda via YouTube Milap Zaveri Rohit Shetty Ram Gopal Varma Kanti Shah