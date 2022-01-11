Only A True Bollywood Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Bollywood Dialogues Quiz

They are often the most memorable part of a trailer, usually end up definining a movie, and even end up as memes. I am talking about dialogues in Bollywood movies and how they are just as loved as the movies themselves, if not more.

If you agree with me, then chances are you also remember iconic Bollywood dialogues. So take this quiz and put your knowledge of famous Bollywood dialogues to test:

1. Everyone knows this movie. But can you complete this dialogue?

Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun...

via Indian Express girna bhi chahta hun, bas rukna nahi chahta. rukna bhi chahta hun, bas girna nahi chahta. rukna bhi chahta hun, bas thakna nahi chahta. girna bhi chahta hun, bas thamna nahi chahta.

2. This one's 'mark'ed as a classic comedy. But can you complete this dialogue from it? __ ka __ aur ___ ka ___, Bajaj... Humara Bajaj! via Blogspot Omelette ka badshah, aur bread ka raja Bread ka raja, aur omlette ka badshah Bread ka badshah, aur omlette ka raja Badshaho ka badshah, aur rajaon ka raja

3. Yet another classic dialogue, but can you get the order right? Aaj mere paas ________ hai, kya hai tumhare paas? via Spotboye Aaj mere paas property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai Aaj mere paas ghar hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai Aaj mere paas property se leke bank balance tak, sab kuch hai

4. This dialogue was the perfect representation of our drunken rants about an ex. So I am sure, this one will be fairly easy to complete. Mera haal na Gupta uncle ke jaise ho gaya hai. ______. via India TV news Gupta uncle ko na cancer ho gaya tha. Unhone kabhi sharab nahi pi, cigarette nahi pi, phir bhi cancer ho gaya. Gupta uncle ko na cancer ho gaya tha. Unhone kabhi cigarette nahi pi, sharab nahi pi, phir bhi cancer ho gaya. Gupta uncle ko na TB ho gaya tha. Unhone kabhi cigarette nahi phoonki, sharab nahi pi, phir bhi ho gaya. Unki life kharab ho gai thi, meri bhi itni life kharab ho gai hai.

5. Bollywood can't exist without melodrama and it doesn't get more melodramatic than this dialogue. Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jano Ramesh babu. ________________ via New Woman India Ishwar ka aashirwad, suhagan ke sar ka taaj, aur har aurat ka khwab hai ek chutki sindoor. Har aurat ka khwaab hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Suhagan ke sar ka taaj hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Suhagan ke sar ka taaj hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Har aurat ka khwaab hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Suhagan ke sar ka taaj hota hai, ek chutki sindoor. Har aurat ka khwaab hota hai, ek chutki sindoor.

6. Everyone knows how this famous dialogue ends, but can you guess how it begins? ______ aur haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kete hai.

via HT Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai Kabhi kabhi haarne ke liye kuch jeetna bhi padta hai…. Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch khona bhi padta hai…. Kabhi kabhi jeet hoti hai, kabhi kabhi haar

7. If you thought the dialogue ended after the first three words, then it's going to difficult selecting the right answer for this one! Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan.___________

via India Today Yeh iss gurukul ke teen aadarsh hain. Yeh woh stambh hain jisse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain. Yeh iss gurukul ke teen stambh hain. Yeh woh aadarsh hain jisse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain. Yeh iss vidyalya ke stambh hain, adarsh hain. Yeh iss gurukul ke teen niyam hai. Yeh woh aadarsh hain jisse aapka aane waala kal banega.

8. In Bollywood's edition of life advice no one asked for, we have epic responses. Like this dialogue (which is fairly easy to complete). Aap jo yeh sab bol rahe hain, ________. Good, kyunki chillar nahi hai mere paas! via Twitter yeh muft ka gyaan hai, ya iske paise charge karte hain? kya yeh muft ka gyaan hai? iske paise charge karte hain, ya yeh muft ka gyaan hai? iske paise charge karte hain?

9. Are you even a Bollywood fan, if you can't finish this dialogue? _________, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal. via YouTube Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka Baap ka, bhai ka, dada ka Bhai ka, baap ka, dada ka Dada ka, baap ka, bhai ka