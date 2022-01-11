Only A True Bollywood Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Bollywood Dialogues Quiz

They are often the most memorable part of a trailer, usually end up definining a movie, and even end up as memes. I am talking about dialogues in Bollywood movies and how they are just as loved as the movies themselves, if not more.
If you agree with me, then chances are you also remember iconic Bollywood dialogues. So take this quiz and put your knowledge of famous Bollywood dialogues to test:
1. Everyone knows this movie. But can you complete this dialogue?
Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun...
2. This one's 'mark'ed as a classic comedy. But can you complete this dialogue from it?__ ka __ aur ___ ka ___, Bajaj... Humara Bajaj!
3. Yet another classic dialogue, but can you get the order right? Aaj mere paas ________ hai, kya hai tumhare paas?
4. This dialogue was the perfect representation of our drunken rants about an ex. So I am sure, this one will be fairly easy to complete. Mera haal na Gupta uncle ke jaise ho gaya hai. ______.
5. Bollywood can't exist without melodrama and it doesn't get more melodramatic than this dialogue. Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jano Ramesh babu. ________________
6. Everyone knows how this famous dialogue ends, but can you guess how it begins? ______ aur haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kete hai.
7. If you thought the dialogue ended after the first three words, then it's going to difficult selecting the right answer for this one! Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan.___________
8. In Bollywood's edition of life advice no one asked for, we have epic responses. Like this dialogue (which is fairly easy to complete). Aap jo yeh sab bol rahe hain, ________. Good, kyunki chillar nahi hai mere paas!
9. Are you even a Bollywood fan, if you can't finish this dialogue?_________, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal.
10. Inspired by Captain Batra's words in real life, this was more than just another dialogue in a film. _____________________. Lekin aaunga zarur.
Lets see how it waaasss...
