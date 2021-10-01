A sordid tale of rich and bored individuals taking advantage of those desperate for money by pitting them against each other in a deadly series of games with a massive payout at the end. Yeah, that's the plot of Netflix's Squid Game, but guess what? Bollywood did it first, all the way back in 2009, as one Twitter user pointed out.

Bollywood did squid game first yall pic.twitter.com/EFjgKuQjbn — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 1, 2021

Remember the movie Luck, starring the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty? Well, here's the exact plot of the movie as described online -

Moussa, a mafia leader, gives a bunch of people in need of money an opportunity to turn their luck around and earn a hefty amount. They are required to play deadly games while people bet on them.

And here's the description for Squid Game.

Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.

Yeah - pretty similar. Heck, the characters even have similar storylines.

In Luck, Major Lucky is in dire need of money for an operation for his wife, Sheila. In Squid Game, Seong Gi-hun desperately needs money to pay for his mother's operation.

Both storylines revolve around the rich watching the poor to see what extent they'd go to for the right price. One of them just had a better budget (and better acting. And better everything). But hey, we did it first!