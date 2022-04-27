It's always the chemistry between the couple that makes a story great. And if you agree to that, read on, because we have a list of Bollywood celebs who bravely worked with their exes in movies and gave us some great stories.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranbir set our screen ablaze when we saw them in Bachna Ae Haseeno. The couple dated for two years and parted ways. They came back to work together with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, followed by Tamasha after some time.

2. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

You can't deny that their breakup didn't break your heart. I mean, the two shared great on and off-screen chemistry. From Fida to Jab We Met, they looked amazing together. It was years later when they worked on the same film Udta Punjab.

3. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Ranveer and Anushka were featured together in Band Baaja Baaraat, followed by Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a short period of time, but they never acknowledged the relationship. We saw them years later, playing each other's love interest in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Ranbir and Katrina started dating during Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani in 2009. However, things didn't work out well for them, and they broke up after dating for six years. We saw them back on our screens in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos.

5. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha and Aditya were featured together in Aashiqui 2. The couple was rumoured to be dating since then. However, they never acknowledged their relationship in public and parted ways after dating for five years. We saw them in Ok Jaanu, and they looked stunning together.

6. Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Shahid blessed our screens with their chemistry in Kaminey. The couple always had an on-and-off relationship and decided to part ways. We saw them on screen together in Teri Meri Kahaani.

