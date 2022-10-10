Some good films manage to stay with us, long after we leave theatres, and hence we’re left with residual emotions from those movies – happy, sad, and even disturbing at times. Most films that manage to do so, are in fact beautifully made, because it’s not always easy to leave an impact.

We’ve had a lot of Bollywood films that almost made us cry. And here are some of them with the most saddening and disturbing endings, according to Redditors:

1. “ Ugly. I haven’t seen anything more depressing and haunting than that. Hands down winner.”

– iAmWhoDoYouKnow

2. “ Raanjhanaa and Rang De Basanti.”

– Ok-Cranberry2268

3. “ A Death In The Gunj“

– Impossible_Wait5782

4. “ Shahid, October and City Lights.“

5. “ Aamir, starring Rajeev Khandelwal had a depressing ending.”

– Ankita3833

6. “ Kal Ho Naa Ho“

– yasar434

7. “ Sarbjit hurt my damn soul bruh.”

– No_Layer_1015

8. “ Chandni Bar“

– unlikelybollyfan

9. “ Anand, I know it’s old, but truly shows how people who deserve to live longer don’t. Gets me every time I see the movie.”

10. “ Sadma and October.”

– IncreaseSlow252