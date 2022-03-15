The 100 Crore Club is an unofficial term coined by tinsel town and the media for the movies that cross ₹100 crore or more after deducting the entertainment tax. While every budding actor aspires to achieve a spot in this club, there are a number of actors who have already crossed this mark. Today, we have compiled a list of actors and their first movie that entered the 100 crore club.

Keep reading to know more.

1. Shah Rukh Khan – Ra.One

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this superhero movie made King Khan's first entry into the 100 crore club. This movie, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal, earned more than ₹203 crores and was commercially successful.

2. Alia Bhatt – 2 States

This romantic comedy-drama, based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same title, earned ₹101 crores and thus emerged as a critical and commercial success. Directed by Varman, the movie was Alia Bhatt's first official entry in the 100 crore club.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana – Badhaai Ho

After delivering an astounding performance in Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana gave another brilliant performance with this movie. Made with a budget of ₹29 crore, the movie bagged earnings of over ₹219.5 crore. Apart from this, the movie also emerged as the ninth-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2018.

4. Deepika Padukone – Race 2

Race movie series. The action crime movie was made on a budget of ₹94 crore and The actor entered the 100 crore club with this second installment of themovie series. The action crime movie was made on a budget of ₹94 crore and grossed ₹101 crore. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the movie was declared a super hit.

5. Ranbir Kapoor – Barfi!

Acing the role of a deaf and mute notorious boy, Ranbir Kapoor bagged an award for his amazing performance at the 58th Filmfare Awards. The movie, which became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2012, earned over ₹112 crore.

6. Priyanka Chopra – Don 2

The desi girl made her first official entry in the 100 crore club with this second and final installment in the Don series. With several award nominations, this action thriller movie was didn't only gross over ₹106 crore, but was also deemed the second highest-grossing movie of 2011 in Bollywood.

7. Rajkummar Rao – Stree

Based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, that hit the streets of Bengaluru in the 1990s, this horror-comedy had just the right amounts of humour and wit. Rajkummar Rao, who perfectly portrayed the role of a ladies tailor, Vicky, made his debut in the 100 crore club by collecting ₹130 crore with this movie.

8. Kareena Kapoor Khan – 3 Idiots

Loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone, this coming-of-age comedy-drama broke all the records as soon as it was released. With a gross earning of ₹202 crore, the movie was the highest-grossing Indian movie ever at that time and was also the highest-grossing Indian movie of the 2000s, which also made Kareena Kapoor Khan's first entry in the 100 crores club.

9. Aamir Khan – Ghajini

The actor entered the 100 crore club with this action thriller. The movie not only grossed over ₹114 crore, but it was also the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2008. Interestingly, it was the first Bollywood movie to cross the ₹100 crore mark domestically and created the 100 crore club.

10. Katrina Kaif – Ek Tha Tiger

The actor, who portrayed the role of an undercover ISI agent, made her debut in the 100 crore club with this action thriller. Grossing over ₹198 crore, the movie was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2012 and the 25th highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, back in the day.

11. Ranveer Singh - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

After giving an intense performance in Lootera, the actor appeared on our screens as energetic Ram Rajadi in this tragic romantic movie. The movie earned ₹220 crore in its theatrical run and emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of 2013.

12. Kartik Aaryan – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

With foot-tapping dance and on-point dialogues, the actor made his first entry in the 100 crore club with this comedy-drama. The movie collected ₹156 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2018.

BRB, binge-watching these Bollywood blockbusters again!