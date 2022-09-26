From chugging several pints of beer on the rooftop and having a heartfelt conversation at midnight to going on a much-needed roadtrip, several filmy gangs of friends gave us some serious friendship goals.

Today, we have made a list of our favourite gangs from different movies who fought, loved and tugged at our heartstrings with their friendships. Keep scrolling!

1. Rang De Basanti

The movie, which was released over a decade ago, gave filmmaking in our country a new voice. From the goosebumps-worthy background score to a soul-stirring plotline, the movie ticked off all the right boxes. And, of course, how can we forget the OG gang? Whether it was about taking a stand, seeking revenge or friendships blooming into beautiful love stories, everyone in their mid-twenties could easily relate to all these characters.

2. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The cutest gang, ever. The entire movie, which revolves around a college gang of a few oddballs, showed friendship in the most relatable way. They fought, they loved and most importantly, they stood with each other. Be it their light-hearted conversation, pulling each other’s leg, falling in love or laughing with each other, they take us back to our college gang every single time.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Now, be honest – we all wanted a gang like this and to hike on the highest snow-clad mountain, right? That’s the magic of their friendship. A random trip, a random train, a bunch of random people and a friendship for a lifetime – that’s what true friendship is all about. From weddings to hard times, no one from this group forgot their old pals, and this teaches us an important lesson that we might get busy at times, with our individual lives, but nothing can break a true bond.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

For me, this gang redefined the term friendship. Well, the three guys had their own unique identities, life goals and experiences. Yet, they found comfort in doing the things that had always scared them because they knew that they are with the people who love and care for them. Deep in their hearts, they loved each other and wanted to have the best time together on that oh-so-epic trip. From accepting their mistakes and fears to supporting each other to do the right thing, this gang is the true definition of friendship.

5. Dil Chahta Hai

The OG gang that started it all. Be it roadtrips or reunions, it was this group of friends who made everything in friendship looks cooler. They danced, pulled each other’s legs, went on the always-on-our-bucket-list roadtrip and had no secrets. Of course, they fought too. However, the gang always found their way back to each other by accepting and apologising. Oh and this reminds me, how is that Goa trip with your friends coming?

6. Queen

Imagine this – you are in an unknown land, swamped with unknown faces and yet, you feel all the comfort in the world. This feels good, right? Well, it always feels good to have the right kind of people around you who support you, listen to you and make you do insane things. And, this gang is all about that.

7. Hera Pheri

Oh, come on. How can we ever miss this gang? The most iconic, epic and important group of friends ( and kidnappers?) there ever was. From being enemies to running around to save each other’s lives, this group made us all laugh and cry at the same time.

8. Ishq Vishk

We have all been there where we made some mistakes in our friendships. Be it misunderstandings or ego problems, that’s how several friendships take a sour turn. However, it’s also important to understand the worth of your friendship. The essential lesson this gang taught us is to have fun, live freely and enjoy but also, realise when you are wrong and make amends to fix it.

9. 3 Idiots

This absurd gang, who made us laugh and sob on several occasions, was the perfect combination of sugar and spice. They all complemented each other and filled all the gaps between them. From getting the emergency plane landed to leaving the home without pants for a long trip, they did everything a true friend would always do.

10. Veere Di Wedding

The bold and beautiful buddies gave us some major BFF goals. Even when their strong bond is put to test, they emerged as strong as they ever were. From travelling the world to being each other’s strong support, their unbreakable bond always takes us back to our first school group.

Which is your favourite gang from this list? Let us know.