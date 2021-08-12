Among the many things we were scared of as children, horror movies were one of them. Shutting our eyes, closing our ears, and we still watched it even when we were petrified. And no matter how we cringe now, these Bollywood horror movies really scared us as kids; even if we don't accept it.



1. Makdee

Though all the horror movies in Bollywood rely on heavy makeup, this one actually managed to do well. The story of twin sisters Chunni and Munni will definitely scare you. Chunni tries to rescue Munni from a witch, who turned her into a chicken. Shabana Azmi is absolutely fantastic and nailed the role as Makdee.



2. Krishna Cottage

Krishna cottage is among the few Bollywood movies that will truly haunt you. The story revolves around a group of friends in college. When the two of them fall in love and plan to get engaged, that is when the mystery continues. This horror love story has beautiful songs that are just as haunting as they are beautiful.

3. Raat

The story revolves around the Sharma family who relocate to a semi-urban house that has a dastardly reputation. But, as they move into the house, strange things start to happen around them. Raat was also the first Indian horror film where the sound was recorded live.

4. Naina

Naina is one such movie where you will bite your nails in anxiety. The story begins with Naina (played by Urmila Matondkar), who loses her parents and eyesight during an accident. She later undergoes treatment to get her eyesight back. But, later, she is petrified to see hallucinations around her.

5. Darna Zaroori Hai

Similar to Darna Mana Hai, Ramgopal Varma made another film Darna Zaroori Hai. This movie includes six different stories. But we bet these movies juxtaposed in the title Darna have a good plot and they will definitely scare.

6. Vastu Shastra

Vastu Shastra is known as a masterpiece when it comes to horror movies in Bollywood. The story of a family who moves to a new house in the countryside and soon their child notices unexplainable occurrences in the house. The space, silence, blankness, and everything the movie holds will haunt you.

7. Bhoot

Bhoot is regarded as one the scariest films in Bollywood. With a taut screenplay and revenge drama, this movie petrified us all. A couple who move to a new apartment is haunted as the girl who lived there committed suicide. The story moves ahead with this plot and throughout maintains the horror.

8. Darna Mana Hai

Darna Mana Hai is considered one of the cult classics from Bollywood. The story of seven friends who narrate their spooky tales when their car breaks down. Who knows, there is another story waiting for them ahead. This film was also a first attempt to cast different stories in one film.

9. Kuch Toh Hai

This movie is a remake of I know what you did last summer. The story is about a group of friends who plan to play a deadly game which results in the biggest mistake of their life. The friends unite for a wedding and it turns out to be a revenge love story.

10. Kaun

Director Ram Gopal Varma is known for his horror movies. Kaun is a story about a woman who watches news of a serial killer on the loose when she is alone at home. The plot works really well, as they manage to create mystery and develop the whole story inside a house. Furthermore, this movie was just shot in 15 days.

11. Papi Gudiya

Papi Gudiya was an unofficial remake of the Hollywood movie child play. This 1996 movie is a horror comedy with lots of songs. The story begins with a criminal who uses black magic to conduct murders.

12. Jaani Dushmann

Jaani Dushman is a revenge love story. The story begins with a couple who are madly in love with each other. However, Divya ( played by Manisha Koirala) is raped and promises to take revenge on her lover.

13. 1920

a huge and isolated mansion? No wonder we have a horror story attached to it. Though 1920 was a cliché horror love story, it was scary. An inter-caste marriage, a couple who take up the assignment and turn the mansion into a hotel, an atheist, it all turned out to be well with great sound effects.

14. Raaz

Raaz was inspired by the Michelle Pfeiffer starrer 'What Lies Beneath. The story of a young couple who have problems in their marriage, but his wife keeps encountering supernatural incidents. The movie also had some good songs and gave us all enough chills to scream.

15. 13B

This film was a complete package of chills and horror. The movie starring Madhavan was praised for its atmospheric horror. The story of a family who shifts to a new apartment on 13B, on the 13th floor, notices weird incidents and, it turns out the house is haunted by a family who lived there before.

Which one scared you most as a kid?