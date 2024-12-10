2024 is packing its bags, and boy, what a year it’s been! From jaw-dropping celebrity moments to music that had us grooving, and entertainment that kept us glued to our screens, this year delivered big time. As we gear up to scream “Happy New Year” and welcome 2025, let’s take a nostalgic stroll through the highlights of the last 12 months.

Here’s a detailed recap of the top 10 moments that had us talking, sharing, and obsessing:

1. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati Tour Stole the Spotlight

Diljit Dosanjh has officially claimed his spot as the global Desi icon of 2024. His Dil-luminati tour wasn’t just a concert, it was an experience. From India to the UK and even Canada, Diljit’s shows saw packed arenas, teary-eyed fans, and viral-worthy moments.

But the cherry on top? The night Ed Sheeran casually walked on stage during one of Diljit’s shows, strumming his guitar to a Punjabi track. The internet collectively lost its mind, and rightly so. When was the last time you saw such a legendary East-meets-West collaboration?

the week

2. Pocket FM’s Secret Ameerzaada Took Audio Dramas to the Next Level

The world of audio entertainment witnessed a revolution this year, and Secret Ameerzaada was leading the charge. With an unbelievable 495.6 million plays and ₹100 crore in revenue, this Pocket FM series proved that audio storytelling isn’t just niche anymore.

The romantic-drama series captured hearts with its complex characters (hello, Ahaan Raizada!) and suspense-filled plot twists. Fans on social media couldn’t stop raving about its addictive narrative, while critics praised its innovation. Is this the next Netflix? Only time will tell.

bolly

2. ‘Tauba Tauba’ Set Dance Floors on Fire

Move over, every other party anthem of the year. Vicky Kaushal’s infectious energy in the chartbuster Tauba Tauba had everyone from kids to grandparents grooving. But it wasn’t just about the beats, it was the insane hook step that became a staple in weddings, clubs, and even awkward office parties.

What made this song stand out even more? The fusion of modern beats with retro vibes and lyrics that actually made sense for once. Safe to say, Tauba Tauba wasn’t just a song; it became a cultural phenomenon.

4. Horror Comedies Owned Bollywood in 2024

Who says only big-budget superhero films can dominate the box office? This year, horror comedies proved their might. Munjya, the quirky tale of a haunted ancestral home, made 100 crores effortlessly. Meanwhile, Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, smashed records with 600 crores in worldwide collections.

And then came Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri’s electrifying chemistry, paired with spine-chilling moments, made this film an instant fan favorite, grossing a whopping 375 crores. If 2024 proved one thing, it’s that laughter and screams are a killer combination.

upperstall.com

5. Laapataa Ladies Made India Proud at the Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies wasn’t just another Bollywood film, it was a masterpiece. Set in rural India, the film’s story of two missing women touched hearts globally. It was simple yet profound, weaving humor and drama into a tapestry that resonated universally. When it became India’s official entry to the 2025 Oscars, social media erupted with joy. The cast’s stellar performances and Kiran Rao’s impeccable direction earned the film critical acclaim, making it one of the proudest moments of the year for Indian cinema.

business today

6. Singham Again Delivered a Power-Packed Punch

Explosions, fast cars, and Ajay Devgn glaring at bad guys, Singham Again brought everything we love about Rohit Shetty films and cranked it up to 11. With an ensemble cast featuring Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the movie collected over 220 crores, proving that the action genre is alive and kicking. The highlight? That goosebump-worthy climax where Ajay’s Bajirao Singham took on a dozen villains single-handedly. Fans are already asking, “When’s the next installment?”

ADVERTISEMENT

the Hollywood reporter india

7. OTT Shows Like Heeramandi Redefined Storytelling

If Bollywood ruled theaters, OTT ruled our living rooms. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi was a visual feast with its grand sets, intricate costumes, and riveting storyline. Meanwhile, Kill, a sleeper hit, proved that OTT platforms can produce edgy, compelling content that rivals blockbuster films.

From Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives to unexpected gems like Shalini Passi: Beyond the Art, 2024 gave us a binge-worthy lineup that we’re still not over.

forbes

8. The Music That Dominated 2024

If 2024 was a playlist, it’d be fire. Bollywood gave us earworms like Aaj Ki Raat and Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, while indie artists like Hanumankind dropped tracks that became instant anthems. His songs NO HOOK and Third World weren’t just tracks, they were movements. Whether you were sweating it out at a gig or chilling with headphones on, music this year truly connected across generations and geographies.

9. The Yakshini Controversy Kept Us Hooked

OTT drama spilled over into the real world when Pocket FM accused Disney+ Hotstar of ripping off its hit audio series Yakshini. The lawsuit made headlines as fans weighed in, dissecting the similarities between the two. While the court battle raged on, one thing became clear, Pocket FM’s rise to prominence wasn’t a fluke. Its growing fanbase is proof that audio content is here to stay.

daily thanthi

10. Bollywood’s Year of Personal Milestones

Bollywood wasn’t just about blockbusters this year; it was also about beautiful, personal moments. Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot in a dreamy private wedding, and Varun Dhawan became a dad.

And then there was the Ambani wedding. If Bollywood does red carpets, the Ambanis do entire red galaxies. From designer outfits to star-studded performances, the wedding became the social event of the year.

2024, you’ve been a rollercoaster of emotions, iconic moments, and unforgettable memories. What’s your favorite highlight from this list? Let us know in the comments!