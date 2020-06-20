Merely a week after the loss of one of Bollywood's finest actors, Sushant Singh Rajput, the news of a film behind his suicide has come into light. While the world is still reeling from the loss, this film is a new low for Bollywood.

Shouldn't we let the actor rest in peace? His family, friends and fans are still coming to terms with the situation. But Bollywood is quick to monetise on it.

Reportedly titled Suicide Or Murder? – A star was lost, the film will be made by Vijay Shekhar Gupta and Shamik Maulik for the OTT platform VSG Binge.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to chase their dreams of making it big here end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood struggle.

- Vijay Shekhar Gupta told Indian Express

The film apparently aims at 'exposing' Bollywood and its inner workings and is not a biopic. But then why take a cheap shot to garner fame by using the actor's name? We would love to see a movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput, not right now, not when it's 'trending' but when we have all the facts in order and are willing to pay homage to his contribution to Indian cinema.