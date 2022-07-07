Hindi cinema has showered us with several plots of love triangle over the years, be it in Sangam (1964), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), or Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001). It's a tried-and-tested formula that often supports a film in minting crores at the box office. However, we have realised that these love triangles should have ended up another way.
It's not just us, many cinephiles agree to this. So, here's what recently caught our attention. A Redditor shared his unpopular opinion on love triangles in Bollywood. Referring to Anurag Basu's Barfi (2012), the user said, "I wanted Barfi and Shruti to end up together. Their love was so pure."
Barfi starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruze, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Barfi, Shruti, and Jhilmil respectively. Ranbir played the role of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson, a mute and deaf young guy from Darjeeling. Barfi falls in love with Ileana's character, Shruti, an educated woman. However, he ends up marrying his autistic childhood friend, Jhilmil, played by Priyanka.
Many Redditors dropped in their thoughts on his post and we second them.
Aman and Anjali in KKHH... Bcz Rahul was a d-bag
- curseofablacklion
There was a movie called Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai. I wanted Karisma to end up with Akshay, not her cheater husband Abhishek.
- swarasinger
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. It makes total sense why the movie ended how it did; but OP’s question asks what I wanted to go the other way. This one is for all the times it was a “naa”.
- happymancry
A Reddit user, Dr Shail, listed five Hindi films in which he felt that the love triangle plot should have been other way:
1. Dil Toh Pagal Hai: Karishma deserved SRK more than Madhuri
In Life in a Metro, Shilpa Shetty's character should have ended up with that of Shiney Ahuja, rather than her coming back to her husband.
- kungfu_peasant
However, a few of Redditors didn't agree to the user who started the conversation of love triangles on the platform.
Other Hindi films in which love triangle should have plotted in different direction are Sangam, Judaai, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge to name a few.
To quote first Redditor on the thread, yes, even I agree that Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai didn't deserve Anjali, but Aman did. I tell you why. I have three reasons that support my opinion:
I believe, Anjali forgot her own words, "Rahul is a cheater." A douchebag! Actually.