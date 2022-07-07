Hindi cinema has showered us with several plots of love triangle over the years, be it in Sangam (1964), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), or Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001). It's a tried-and-tested formula that often supports a film in minting crores at the box office. However, we have realised that these love triangles should have ended up another way.

It's not just us, many cinephiles agree to this. So, here's what recently caught our attention. A Redditor shared his unpopular opinion on love triangles in Bollywood. Referring to Anurag Basu's Barfi (2012), the user said, "I wanted Barfi and Shruti to end up together. Their love was so pure."

Barfi starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruze, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Barfi, Shruti, and Jhilmil respectively. Ranbir played the role of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson, a mute and deaf young guy from Darjeeling. Barfi falls in love with Ileana's character, Shruti, an educated woman. However, he ends up marrying his autistic childhood friend, Jhilmil, played by Priyanka.

Many Redditors dropped in their thoughts on his post and we second them.

Aman and Anjali in KKHH... Bcz Rahul was a d-bag

- curseofablacklion

There was a movie called Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai. I wanted Karisma to end up with Akshay, not her cheater husband Abhishek.

- swarasinger

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. It makes total sense why the movie ended how it did; but OP’s question asks what I wanted to go the other way. This one is for all the times it was a “naa”.

- happymancry

A Reddit user, Dr Shail, listed five Hindi films in which he felt that the love triangle plot should have been other way:

1. Dil Toh Pagal Hai: Karishma deserved SRK more than Madhuri

2. Chandni: Sridevi should have ended up with Vinod Khanna instead of Rishi Kapoor

3. Saagar: Dimple and Kamal Haasan were better together than Rishi Kapoor

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho: SRK and Preity Zinta were the ideal pair while Saif Ali Khan was the third wheel

5. Silsila: Love should have triumphed over responsibility...Rekha and Big B instead of Jaya

In Life in a Metro, Shilpa Shetty's character should have ended up with that of Shiney Ahuja, rather than her coming back to her husband.

- kungfu_peasant

However, a few of Redditors didn't agree to the user who started the conversation of love triangles on the platform.

Other Hindi films in which love triangle should have plotted in different direction are Sangam, Judaai, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge to name a few.

To quote first Redditor on the thread, yes, even I agree that Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai didn't deserve Anjali, but Aman did. I tell you why. I have three reasons that support my opinion:

1. Aman never disrespected Anjali like the way Rahul did. 2. Aman had a great bond with younger Anjali. He might be a really cool dad unlike Rahul who would keep her daughter waiting for hours. 3. Aman could have been a perfect son-in-law. His scenes with Anjali's mom are proof of it. Rahul, on the other hand, never really cared about her.

I believe, Anjali forgot her own words, "Rahul is a cheater." A douchebag! Actually.