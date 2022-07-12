Over the years, Bollywood has criminally typecast some actors in the industry whose exceptional acting chops have always been swept under the rug until one day they erupted into lava with their roles.

Yes, we are referring to the gems of Bollywood who are often viewed in the saas-bahu-maa scheme of things when they are in fact way above and beyond that.

You can hardly name any Bollywood rom-com that doesn't have the motherly instincts of Sheeba Chadda or Seema Pahwa's endearing personality. But when given the chance, we witnessed Seema Pahwa's rage as the madam of the brothel in Gangubai Kathiawadi, and we couldn't believe that we could ever despise any of Seema Pahwa's characters!

It's no secret that female villains leave an indelible mark on the audience and we couldn't help but agree with this tweet.

Whether it was Shabana Azmi scaring the living daylights out of us in Makdee (I still have nightmares about it) or Supriya Pathak's unforgettable menacing eyes in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, these leading ladies have time and again proved that no matter how challenging the roles turn out to be, they will never fail to deliver.

Twitter is adamantly reiterating this and bringing up its favourite character.

It's sad that these actors are never celebrated enough, we have a culture of stars and superstars but not "actors and good cinema" https://t.co/UrmFjS4hob — Kriti Kala (@Kriti_Kala_) July 12, 2022

Makdee was the scariest stuff I saw in my childhood

Alongside Urmila in Bhoot https://t.co/oDSWy1uUGk — Vikram Gupta (@WritingItRight_) July 11, 2022

6 year old me was scared to hell seeing Shabana Azmi ji play "Makdee" 😱😅 https://t.co/7Jf1PYA7fj — KASHISH (@crickashish217) July 11, 2022

Shabana Azmi in Makdi >>> https://t.co/ANbDtPqYYl — Harsh Raikar (@bitter_parker_) July 11, 2022

sheila massi🔥 — fahad (@abeeyaaar) July 11, 2022

Sheeba Chaddha's negative role in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha has also been widely accolated, making it a worth watch.

These are the women who are truly ruling Bollywood and deserve our bow.