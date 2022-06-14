How much of a foodie are you?

Do you hate sharing your popcorn when you are watching a movie? Do you start planning your next meal while feasting on your current one? Does more than half your salary go into food bills? If your answer to these questions was a definite yes, then you know you are a foodie.

And, as a fellow foodie, we have compiled a list of some scenes that every foodie should recreate at least once in their lives. If you are filmy and a foodie by heart, then you are going to love this list. Read on!

1. If you are a foodie, then you already know the satisfaction of having a teekha golgappas challenge with your best friends until the water ducts in your eyes can't stop, just like Raj and Taani in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

2. Sure, eating in a five-star restaurant is classy but eating garama-garam bread pakora from a roadside stall and planning your future is much more exciting and fun. And, Bittoo and Shruti from Band Baaja Baaraat are proof. Arre, bread pakore ki kasam yaar!

3. From celebrating a cozy birthday with bread cake to sipping a cup of piping hot chai with mesmerizing city views and with the soothing sound of water waves crashing under the sky, Sid and Aisha from Wake Up Sid taught us that this is something we all want right now. And we, obviously, can't deny it.

4. Everyone loves being a part of wedding festivities. And, what's more fun than cooking up some scrumptious laddoos as a wedding favour? We should all thank Sashi from English Vinglish for this brilliant idea.

5. Queen, which depicts how a not-so-confident woman, Rani, discovers her inner talent of cooking, gave us hundreds of memories to recreate. However, when she makes spicy golgappas, that makes her win money and a dreamy kiss, is what we need to do right away!

6. From diving and travelling to enjoying every single moment of life, the quartet (Arjun, Kabir, Imraan and Laila) gave us a number of life lessons. But the most important of all lessons from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is to sit, breathe and have a great meal with your best friends, now. So, what are you waiting for?

7. Imagine this- a group of friends, a dhaba and dherr saari baatein. If these aren't true friendship goals, then we don't know what is. The OG group from Rang De Basanti was, is and will always be my number one on-screen group. It's DJ da promise!

8. Only Rancho, Raju and Farhan could make gatecrashing a wedding look so hilarious in 3 Idiots. Kyuki khaana khaane ke liye paise nahi, uniform lagti hain. I personally can't wait to do this!

9. From playing against each other to fighting for each other, Chak De India is the best thing that happened to our film industry. And, what's better than having a team lunch at the iconic Mcdonald's?

10. The way Geet's family welcome Aditya in her house in Jab We Met is nothing but food goals for every foodie.

Some of us may be less passionate about food than others, but it surely runs our lives and these movies are proof.