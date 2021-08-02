Sometimes Bollywood gets a tad bit too creative with movie posters, and here are a few stark examples. We deep dived into the internet and found the strangest Bollywood movie posters that made us go WTF!

Thank us later.

1. We're off to a great start.

2. The fake blood dripping on her hair, it's all in the details.

3. I can't pick which one out of the two is stranger.

4. Those photoshopped sunglasses were ahead of their time.

5. Akshay Kumar's expression is priceless.

6. There is a lot happening here.

7. Good luck getting this image out of your head.

8. Mithun, Mithun and more Mithun.

9. Blonde Salman Khan, just what the world needed.

10. Looks... interesting.

11. Here for those talons!

12. The stuff of nightmares.

13. What even are they trying to do?

14. Everything in this poster is questionable...

15. Is he... rubbing his belly?

16. Was there not enough space on the poster for her to just stand next to him?

17. Every single poster of this film, is a masterpiece. Also, they didn't have any more pictures of Aamir?

18. This poster takes you on an emotional journey.

19. Is that a shiny tongue? Or blood?

That got a bit too exciting.