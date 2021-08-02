Sometimes Bollywood gets a tad bit too creative with movie posters, and here are a few stark examples. We deep dived into the internet and found the strangest Bollywood movie posters that made us go WTF! 

1. We're off to a great start. 

Source: Amazon

2. The fake blood dripping on her hair, it's all in the details. 

Source: IMDb

3. I can't pick which one out of the two is stranger. 

Source: Amazon
4. Those photoshopped sunglasses were ahead of their time. 

Source: Eros

5. Akshay Kumar's expression is priceless. 

Source: MensXP

6. There is a lot happening here.

Source: Shemaroo

7. Good luck getting this image out of your head.

Source: Imdb

8. Mithun, Mithun and more Mithun. 

Source: YouTube

9. Blonde Salman Khan, just what the world needed. 

Source: Shemaroo

10. Looks... interesting.

Source: Imdb

11. Here for those talons!

Source: Shemaroo

12. The stuff of nightmares. 

Source: Imdb

13. What even are they trying to do?

Source: Cinematerial

14. Everything in this poster is questionable...

Source: MensXP

15. Is he... rubbing his belly?

Source: Imdb

16. Was there not enough space on the poster for her to just stand next to him?

Source: Imdb
17. Every single poster of this film, is a masterpiece. Also, they didn't have any more pictures of Aamir?

Source: Wikimedia
18. This poster takes you on an emotional journey.

Source: YouTube

19. Is that a shiny tongue? Or blood?

Source: Pinterest

