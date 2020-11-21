Male actors in Bollywood never grow old, and female actors have a short 'shelf life'. And this terrible double standard leads to young female actors being paired with outrageously old male actors in a frankly, creepy setting.





Here are some of the most shocking pairings Bollywood saw. And you'll be shocked to know how old these actors were when these films were shot:

1. Singh Is Bliing

2. Zero

3. No Entry

4. Entertainment

5. Sultan

6. Housefull 4

7. Dabangg

8. 2.0

9. Saawariya

10. Laxmii

11. Robot

12. Munna Bhai MBBS

Which pair made you cringe the hardest?