Male actors in Bollywood never grow old, and female actors have a short 'shelf life'. And this terrible double standard leads to young female actors being paired with outrageously old male actors in a frankly, creepy setting.
Here are some of the most shocking pairings Bollywood saw. And you'll be shocked to know how old these actors were when these films were shot:
1. Singh Is Bliing
2. Zero
3. No Entry
4. Entertainment
5. Sultan
6. Housefull 4
7. Dabangg
8. 2.0
9. Saawariya
10. Laxmii
11. Robot
12. Munna Bhai MBBS
Which pair made you cringe the hardest?