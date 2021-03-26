There was a time in film industry when the slightest intimate shot in the films created rage. Back then, the audience felt uneasy with such bold scenes in the movies. However, as the industry evolved, so did the audience.

Today, intimacy is an inseparable part of our movies. From mushy to coming-of-age, romance is an integral part of every movie that comes out of Bollywood’s entertainment machine. Whether the filmmakers call it need of the script or a mere tool for publicity, kisses have always been a medium to convey the passion between two lovers.

From two dancing flowers coming close to actors locking lips on-screen to display their romance, one of the sure shot way to get a jam-packed cinema hall is by sealing it with a kiss.

1. Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor - Jab We Met

If we are talking about iconic kissing scenes, this one had to be on top! There’s no doubt about the fact that Saifeena makes a wonderful couple. But before Saif, Shahid and Kareena were a huge thing. After sharing the screen space in three movies, Jab We Met proved to be the perfect farewell to their much-publicized relationship. From the storyline and soundtrack to the quirky dialogues, everything fell into the right place. However, it was their heart-melting kiss that stole the audience’s heart with their longingness and anticipation to be together.

2. Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Keeping the astounding storyline apart, this has to be the most badass on-screen lip-lock in the history of our cinema. Katrina stole our hearts when she rode a bullet to catch a glimpse of Hrithik before he leaves the city and initiates a sensual kiss that can’t (and don’t even want to) un-see. Needless to say, it was one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Romantic, for sure, but nonetheless, steamy.

3. Vicky Kaushal & Shweta Tripathi – Masaan

In an industry where storylines are cliché and filmy, Masaan is a class apart. From caste and gender-bias to loss of love and life, this movie dealt with a multitude of salient subjects. Although, the B’town heartthrob, Vicky Kaushal, has kissed numerous beauties on-screen, but his best on-screen kiss was undoubtedly in this movie. With the song “Gazab Ka Hai Din” from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak playing in the background, two lovers share their first innocent kiss on the banks of a river.

4. Marco Canadea & Kanagna Ranaut – Queen

The first of its kind, Queen came out at a time when India was fighting for women empowerment and equal rights. From deciding to go on her honeymoon and fighting off a robber alone to painting the town red, Rani gave us some major goals. However, the scene that sealed the deal was her kiss with the dapper Frenchman (Marco Canadea) in order to prove that Indians are indeed good kissers. YAAAS QUEEEEN!

5. Rohit Saraf & Prajakta Koli - Mismatched

When the global pandemic had left our single hearts crushed, this coming-of-age web series made our mushy hearts happy. The scene that warmed up the cockles of our hearts is the sweet first-kiss scene between the leads. One of the most amazing thing about this scene is the fact that instead of showing their first kiss with all sunshine and rainbows, they proved that you don’t need a flawless lighting, on-point weather and cliché music in the background to have a perfect first kiss.

6. Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma – Band Baaja Baaraat

From business partners to a partnership that was meant to be for life, one can never forget the special bond Bittoo and Shruti shared. To those who are a die-hard fan of this film will agree that the spur-of-the-moment kiss was long-awaited and totally worth for the audience, bread pakore ki kasam. Full of rib-tickling dialogues and an assortment of accents, it was a proverbial kiss that seals their relationship as lovers forever in the climax of the movie.

7. Sanjay Dutt & Vidya Balan – Parineeta

With her sartorially modest debut, Vidya Balan had set the screen on fire with her kissing scene with Sanjay Dutt in this movie. Well-known for taking up the challenging roles and gracefully justifing every character played on-screen, Vidya became a highlighting point of the movie with her natural sex appeal.

8. John Abraham & Bipasha Basu – Jism

With her dusky-toned skin, confident sensuality and sharp features, Bipasha Basu ushered in a new era of sexuality in the cinema. To match her in terms of both looks and sex appeal, John Abraham came into the picture. With the steamy hot visuals from the song ‘Jadu Hai Nasha Hai’, which still gives us the goosebumps, by the way, it’s impossible to pick one kissing scene from the montage of their physical expression of love. This reel and the real-life couple was a casting coup made in heaven.

9. Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Dhoom 2

With this movie, it was a classic case of Greek god romancing with an Indian goddess. Touted to be one of the most sizzling couple on-screen, their blazing chemistry drove everyone nuts. The duo shared a passionate kiss in the movie and boy they pull off so flawlessly that it became the talk of the town. When two of the most desirable actors lock lips, nothing can ever go wrong because they are exactly what dreams are made of.

10. Ranbir Kapoor & Nargis Fakhri – Rockstar

There are movies and then there are such movies that stay with you no matter how many years passes by. With mesmerising background score and spellbinding storyline, Rockstar was one of the most intense movie around love of all times. Apart from their breathtakingly beautiful chemistry on-screen, their kiss was one of the many things that kept the audience etched to the movie. Touted as one of the most memorable kisses in Hindi cinema, the movie went on a became a superhit.

11. Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela

Well-known for their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen, Ranveer and Deepika are surely one of the most loved pairs from recent times. Based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, this sensual duo shared a passionate and intense kiss in this movie with a sexy background score that surely made our day. The movie also stirred controversy after its release as people accused them of taking God's name in the movie and still putting in such intimate shots.

12. Arjun Mathur & Vikrant Massey - Made In Heaven

With the right amount of drama, emotions and lust, this series was an eye-opener to everyone in the society. From homosexuality and love to baseless traditions and betrayal, the series touched upon many sensitive issues that people rarely talk about. The etching storyline and sensual kiss between this duo made the audience glued to their tv screens.

13. Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma - Dil Dhadakne Do

With the picturesque backdrop of serene stretch of waters, this movie made a home in audience’s heart as soon as it was released. Even though Ranveer and Anushka have kissed on-screen in the past, this has to be their hottest on-screen kiss.

14. Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

“Agar main tumhare saath do minute aur rahi toh mujhe tumse pyar ho jaayega, phir se. Aur tumhe nahin hoga, phir se”. If you remember this dialogue by heart then you know you are obsessed with YJHD. With the perfect location and background music, what follows this particular scene is epic. The soft, blissful kiss shared by the on-screen couple took every breath away with their chemistry.

15. Emraan Hashmi – The OG

If we start listing down the beauties who shared a sensual kiss with Emraan, this article would go on and on. He may be a serial kisser but you cannot deny the fact that those kisses were pretty epic too. From Tanushree Dutta and Mallika Sherawat to Jacqueline Fernandez, this Bollywood OG kisser has locked lips with a bevvy of beauties on-screen. Just like Rani from Queen said, “Indians sab cheez mein best hain. Kissing mein bhi Indians best hain. Kabhi Emraan Hashmi ka naam suna hain?”

Needless to say, steamier the kiss, more sizzling is the chemistry.