A movie becomes more interesting and memorable when it’s based on a renowned individual or a real event. It allows the audience to relate and connect the dots with the incident. Even though some films don’t openly declare that they are ‘inspired’, they share some striking resemblances with others that are hard to ignore.

In this article, we have listed some lesser-known flicks that were said to be ‘loosely inspired’ by some true events. Let’s check these out.

IMDb

1. Rajneeti

This political thriller revolved around the conflicts between rival political families and parties. Even though Prakash Jha, the director, cleared that Katrina Kaif’s character in the movie was fictional, several reports mentioned that the actor plays Sonia Gandhi and the story is inspired by the Gandhi family.

2. Woh Lamhe

This romantic-drama was centered on a schizophrenic actor and her lover. Apparently, the movie is based on the life of Parveen Babi. The actor, just like the main character, had schizophrenia. It also showcased her connection with Mahesh Bhatt – who was both, a lover and a mentor to her before she died due to multiple organ failure.

IMDb

3. Aandhi

This political drama featured the actor Suchitra Sen in the lead role of a politician. Allegedly, the film was based on Indira Gandhi and her estranged husband, Feroze Gandhi. The movie was also banned by the government soon after its release.

IMDb

4. Farzi

This black comedy crime thriller, directed by Raj & DK, revolved around a disillusioned artist who makes counterfeit money with his talent. Yes, if you think you have heard this story before, then you are not the only one. A lot of people thought that this series was inspired by Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farzi looks like India's Breaking Bad — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) February 11, 2023

5. Guru

This one focused on a villager who became one of the biggest tycoons in the country. Interestingly, the movie was rumored to be based on Dhirubhai Ambani. However, Mani Ratnam denied the claims and said that it was a fictional story. Nevertheless, there were some striking similarities between the tycoon and the film.

Corte De Árvores Lago Sul

6. Samay: When Time Strikes

This thriller-drama revolved around a female cop who is accused of murdering a businessman. This film was said to be a desi version of David Fincher’s Seven. In fact, the entire climax was ‘taken’ from the 1995 movie.

Prime Video

It’s time to binge-watch these movies and notice the uncanny resemblance!