There is no doubt that movies are a great medium to showcase the important events that have gone down in the past. These movies that are inspired by real-life events created a lasting impact on the audience.

Here are some movies that were inspired by real-life incidents.

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari, the movie is directed by Aditya Dhar. Revolving around the real events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri Attack, this war drama is divided into five chapters.

2. Batla House

Starring John Abraham as the titular protagonist, this action thriller is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The movie is inspired by Operation Batla House that happened on September 19, 2008. The movie also showcases how the police officer, who played a vital role in the encounter, struggles with nationwide hatred.

3. Kesari

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, this war-based movie is directed by Anurag Singh. Set in 1897, the movie focuses on the true events of the Battle of Saragarhi, a war between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Pashtun tribesmen for over six hours.

4. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Starring John Abraham, Boman Irani and Diana Penty, this historical action drama is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie focuses on the nuclear bomb test explosions carried out by the Indian Army in 1998.

5. Mission Mangal

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Vikram Gokhale and H. G. Dattatreya, this movie is directed by Jagan Shakti. The movie is loosely based on the scientists at the ISRO who were a part of the nation’s first interplanetary expedition called ‘Mars Orbiter Mission’.

6. Special 26

Starring Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill and Anupam Kher, this heist movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie revolves around the Opera House Heist from 1987, in which several people posing as CBI officers executed a fake income tax raid at Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Jewellers in Bombay.

7. Neerja

Featuring Sonam Kapoor as the titular character, this biographical thriller is directed by Ram Madhvani. The movie is based on a real-life event from 1986 in which some terrorists from Abu Nidal Organization hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi.

8. Talvar

Starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi, this thriller drama is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie revolves around the 2008 Noida double murder case involving a teenager and her family's live-in housekeeper.

9. Airlift

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, this historical drama is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The movie focuses on a businessman who carries out the evacuation of stranded countrymen based in Kuwait when Iraq invaded the country in 1990.

10. No One Killed Jessica

Starring Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji, this crime thriller is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie is based on the real-life story of Jessica Lal, a model and bartender working at a Delhi restaurant who got shot by a politician's son in 1999.

11. Bell Bottom

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta Bhupati, this action thriller movie is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Based on true events, the movie revolves around an undercover secret agent who goes on a mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers.

12. Border

Starring Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, this epic war movie is directed by J. P. Dutta. With goosebumps-worthy music, this iconic movie is based on the real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

13. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, this comedy-drama is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The movie is said to be inspired by the real-life stories of several women who gathered courage and left their husband’s home for a toilet.

14. Black Friday

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra, Aditya Srivastava, Zakir Hussain and Kishor Kadam, this crime movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Based on a book by Hussain Zaidi titled Black Friday: The True Story Of The Bombay Bomb Blasts, the movie revolves around the events that led to the Bombay bombings in 1993.

15. Firaaq

Featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, this political thriller is directed by Nandita Das. The movie is based on the effects of 2002 violence in Gujarat on the lives of common people.

16. Ghazi Attack

Starring Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni, this war movie is directed by Sankalp Reddy. The movie revolves around the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

