While working in the film industry for years, Bollywood actors tend to develop a pattern, by choice or otherwise. Their characters are different people built from the same mould. Like Salman Khan saving the day in action films. Or, Ranbir Kapoor and his complicated relationship status with his dad. These recurrent themes often become prime motivations for their character arc.

Speaking of which, there exists a platform for film enthusiasts called ‘Letterboxd’, whose members are legit pros at spotting such recurring patterns. Sometimes, their observations are so niche and so apt — summing the entire plot of a movie in a single sentence — that they’re hilarious. Take a look at 13 such Bollywood lists –

1.

2.

3.

4.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.

Ahh!

6.

7.

8.

I can’t believe I came across this. It’s so EFFING TRUE.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.

10.

11.

12.

ADVERTISEMENT

13.

Lists like these can put so many films into perspective. What was your favourite? Mine was times when ‘Preity Zinta getting pregnant is a cautionary tale’ – HILARIOUS.