Bollywood has always been more than just a film industry; it is a window to the world for millions of viewers. For decades, the silver screen has served as a virtual passport, whisking audiences away from the dusty streets of Mumbai to the snow-capped peaks of the Swiss Alps and the neon-lit avenues of New York.

The “foreign shoot” is a staple of Indian cinema—a symbol of aspiration, romance, and grand storytelling. In this deep dive, we explore the history, the most iconic destinations, and the cultural impact of Bollywood movies shot in foreign locations.

The Evolution of the Foreign Location: From Sangam to Pathaan

The trend of filming abroad didn’t happen overnight. It was a gradual expansion that mirrored India’s own journey through globalization and economic liberalization.

1. The Early Pioneers (1960s – 1970s)

The credit for the first major international Indian production often goes to Raj Kapoor’s Sangam (1964).3 While some films had brief snippets of foreign footage earlier, Sangam was the first to weave European cities like Venice, Paris, and Switzerland directly into the narrative.4

Soon after, Shammi Kapoor’s An Evening in Paris (1967) took it a step further, being almost entirely filmed in France and Switzerland.5 These films introduced the Indian middle class to a world they had only seen in postcards.

2. The Yash Chopra Era: The Swiss Obsession (1980s – 1990s)6

If Raj Kapoor opened the door, Yash Chopra built a permanent bridge. In the 1980s, when Kashmir became a difficult location for filming due to political unrest, Chopra turned his lens toward Switzerland.

With films like Chandni (1989) and the legendary Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Switzerland became synonymous with Indian romance.7 The lush green meadows and snowy mountains of Gstaad and Interlaken were no longer just geography; they were a feeling.

3. The Modern Globalized Era (2000s – Present)

Today, Bollywood travels to every corner of the globe.8 From the rugged outback of Australia in Salaam Namaste to the icy expanses of Iceland in Dilwale, filmmakers are constantly seeking “unseen” locations to give their audience a fresh visual treat.9

Iconic Destinations and the Movies That Made Them Famous

Certain countries have become iconic characters in the Bollywood narrative.10 Let’s look at the most prominent ones.

Switzerland: The Eternal Love Interest

Switzerland is arguably the “official” foreign office of Bollywood. The relationship is so deep that the Swiss government has a statue of Yash Chopra in Interlaken.11

Key Films: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Bachna Ae Haseeno. 12

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Bachna Ae Haseeno. Iconic Spot: The Saanen train station where Raj and Simran missed their train.

Spain: The Adventure Hotspot

Before 2011, Spain was a relatively niche destination for Indian tourists. That changed overnight with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Key Films: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Pathaan (Mallorca sequence). 13

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Pathaan (Mallorca sequence). Iconic Spot: The town of Buñol, famous for the La Tomatina festival, and the skydiving zones of Seville.14

The United Kingdom: The Urban Drama

London has always been the preferred home for NRI (Non-Resident Indian) stories. Its red buses, the Thames, and the historical architecture provide a perfect backdrop for tales of cultural conflict and urban love.

Key Films: Namastey London, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Cocktail, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Namastey London, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Cocktail, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Iconic Spot: The Tower Bridge and the bustling streets of Southall.15

The USA: The Land of Dreams

When Karan Johar shifted his focus from the UK to the USA in the early 2000s, New York became the new playground for Bollywood superstars.

Key Films: Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan. 16

Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan. Iconic Spot: Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park.17

Turkey and the Mediterranean: The Action Canvas

With its unique blend of Eastern and Western architecture, Turkey has become a favorite for high-octane action thrillers.

Key Films: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dil Dhadakne Do. Iconic Spot: The Bosphorus Bridge and the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia.

Why Bollywood Shoots Abroad: Beyond the Visuals

While “looking pretty” is a major factor, there are several strategic reasons why producers fly hundreds of people across the ocean:

Visual Escapism: For a large section of the Indian audience, a movie ticket is an affordable way to “travel” the world. Exotic locations add a “premium” feel to the film. Infrastructure & Ease: Many foreign governments offer “Film Rebates” or subsidies to attract Indian productions, knowing it will boost tourism.18 Often, it is easier to get permissions to shoot in London or Prague than in crowded Indian metros. NRI Appeal: A significant portion of Bollywood’s revenue comes from the overseas market (USA, UK, UAE, Canada). Setting a film in these locations makes the content more relatable to the diaspora. Privacy for Stars: In India, filming with stars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan can cause a literal riot. Shooting in a quiet European village allows the crew to work without massive crowds disrupting the schedule.

The “Bollywood Effect” on International Tourism

The impact of Indian cinema on global travel is a documented economic phenomenon.19 When a blockbuster film showcases a location, travel agencies in India see an immediate spike in bookings for that destination.

Country Movie Impact Spain Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 32% increase in Indian tourists within a year. Switzerland DDLJ / Chandni Remains the top aspirational destination for Indian honeymooners. Iceland Dilwale (Gerua song) Put Iceland on the map for Indian travelers seeking “vibrant” nature. Czech Republic Rockstar Prague became a major hub for Indian youth travelers.

Famous International Spots Every Bollywood Fan Should Visit

If you are planning a “Bolly-cation,” here are the top spots to add to your bucket list:

Zaanse Schans, Netherlands: Where Shah Rukh Khan played a tour guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal. 20

Where Shah Rukh Khan played a tour guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Lake Brienz, Switzerland: The serene lake featured in countless romantic ballads.

The serene lake featured in countless romantic ballads. St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Vienna: A beautiful backdrop for the heartbreak in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A beautiful backdrop for the heartbreak in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Charles Bridge, Prague: 21 The Gothic bridge seen in the soulful songs of Rockstar.

The Gothic bridge seen in the soulful songs of Rockstar. Bondi Beach, Sydney:22 The sun-kissed sands seen in Siddharth Anand’s Salaam Namaste.23

Conclusion: A World Without Borders

Bollywood’s love affair with foreign locations shows no signs of slowing down. As audiences become more traveled and globally aware, filmmakers are pushing the boundaries further—exploring the fjords of Norway, the deserts of Jordan, and the historic streets of Russia.24

These films do more than just entertain; they act as a bridge between cultures. They turn distant, foreign lands into places of familiarity and warmth, proving that while languages and borders may divide us, the language of cinema is truly universal.