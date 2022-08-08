Though films are considered the mirror of society, very rarely has Bollywood managed to make films that are close to reality. Even if they try to address a social issue, a single bad element in the film destroys the whole movie.

But Darlings starring Alia Bhatt proved otherwise. It showed us the reality behind abusive marriages- the impact it causes on an individual and acknowledges that home & circle of trust is sometimes dangerous for women.

We have compiled a list of Bollywood movies that dealt with domestic violence. Read on.

1. Darlings

Helmed by Jasmeet K. Reen, Darlings gives us an insight into an abusive marriage. It is not against men but focuses on the naturalization of the casual sexism in our society, the silence against the perpetuated patriarchy, and to be honest- it's ridiculously real.

2. Parched

Parched captures the many evils women undergo in society, including marital rape, child marriage, dowry, and domestic abuse. The story of four women from Rajasthan and their heroic journey to fight for their rights is inspiring.

3. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Hamari Adhuri Kahani serves as a reminder that women can walk out of abusive marriages. Featuring Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles, it is a story of an abused wife who breaks away from her oppressive marriage and finds love again.

4. Thappad

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, serves as a lesson to take a stand against domestic violence. The journey of a loving wife and husband and how a slap changes everything around them.

5. Akaash Vaani

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Akaash Vaani narrates the plight of a woman after marriage and how she deals with marital rape. It gives us an insight into how women are pressured to live in abusive marriages because of society's pressure.

6. 7 Khoon Maaf

Yet another black comedy, 7 Khoon Maaf, is based on Ruskin Bond’s book, Susanna’s Seven Husbands. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Susanna, followed by Irfan Khan playing the role of one of her husbands, who sexually abuses her.

7. Provoked

The Jag Mundhra directorial starred Aishwarya Rai in the lead role. Provoked is based on the true story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, who killed her rapist and abusive husband to save her own life.

8. Khoon Bhari Maang

Rekha delivered a stellar performance in Khoon Bhari Maang. Her character Aarti became an inspiration for many women to walk out of abusive marriages and teach their partners a befitting lesson.

9. Agni Sakshi

Like many other problematic things, Bollywood tried to romanticize possessiveness in Agni Sakshi. It showcased how the cute little over-protectiveness becomes controlling and quickly turns into domestic violence.

10. Mehndi

Directed by Hamid Ali Khan, Mehndi shows the dark reality of the dowry system in our society, and the abuse women go through due to it. It features Rani Mukerji in the lead and her journey to teach her husband and in-laws a lesson.

These movies also remind us of the backward and garbage thinking of our society and how much we need to progress.



Read more: 10 Bollywood Celebs Who Spoke Openly About Ageing In The Industry.