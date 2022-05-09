More often than not, we slam Bollywood movies for branding toxicity as romance. Fair enough, they deserve to be called out given the influence pop culture has on society.

Gladly, there are also films churned out from the same industry, taking a strong stance on feminism and shattering patriarchy to bits. Here's a list of scenes that have sketched the reality of the society that women face.

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai made a comment that sent shivers down the spines of every viewer while the other women in the brothel were preparing her for her final journey. She asks that Kamli's legs be tightly tied because men, even with the dead, cannot be trusted.

2. Thappad

Women are taught to take things in stride when men do them. You never realise how the smallest act of mistreatment, if not corrected, can make your life toxic.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

Farhan Akhtar's character is a clap back to everyone who still poses questions on feminism. Sunny proved his point in a matter of seconds, painting the real picture of patriarchy and rightfully smashing it.

4. English Vinglish

Our society often 'bestows' responsibilities on women and in the name of that her efforts are always left unappreciated. Sridevi's character rightfully points out something that many choose to ignore.

5. Dev.D

Even today, Chanda's insightful argument about putting the blame on the perpetrator rather than the victim or survivor is valid. It is not illegal to record or do private shoots. However, sharing and accessing them without a person's permission is! Here's to placing the blame where it belongs!

6. Pink

Alcohol is injurious to health- fair. But it is also injurious to only a particular gender's character- unfair.

Unquestionably, they're going down in history!