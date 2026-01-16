The CBFC (often referred to as the Censor Board) operates under the Cinematograph Act of 1952.3 Its primary mandate is to ensure that films do not compromise national security, public order, or “decency and morality.” However, the definition of these terms is often subjective, leading to a clash between artistic freedom and administrative caution.

The Censorship Tug-of-War: Why Films Get Banned

Films are typically flagged for:

Political Sensitivity: Content that critiques the ruling government or depicts historical events controversial to the state.4 Religious Sentiments: Depictions that might offend a particular community or “disturb communal harmony.”5 Social Taboos: Topics like LGBTQ+ relationships, caste-based violence, or female desire. Graphic Content: Extreme violence, nudity, or “excessive” use of profanity.6

1. Bandit Queen (1994)7

Perhaps the most famous case of censorship in Indian history, Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen is a raw, unflinching biopic of Phoolan Devi.8

The film was initially banned due to its graphic depiction of sexual assault, nudity, and “foul language.” The board felt the scenes were “indecent and offensive.” The Release: The film faced a massive legal battle. Interestingly, Phoolan Devi herself initially sought a ban, claiming the film misrepresented her life.9 However, after several cuts and a landmark Supreme Court intervention that prioritized the director’s right to show the “brutality of the reality,” the film was released. It went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

2. Fire (1996)10

Deepa Mehta’s Fire was the first installment of her “Elements” trilogy and one of the first mainstream Indian films to explore a lesbian relationship.11

While the CBFC initially cleared it with an ‘A’ certificate, the film faced a “de facto ban” following violent protests by right-wing groups who claimed it was against “Indian culture.” Theaters were vandalized, leading the government to withdraw the film and send it back to the Censor Board. The Release: After a period of intense public debate and a second review, the film was released without any major cuts.12 It remains a milestone for queer representation in Indian cinema.

3. Black Friday (2004)13

Anurag Kashyap, often called the “rebel of Bollywood,” has had a long history of friction with the Censor Board.14 Black Friday, based on the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, was his most significant legal struggle.

The film was completed in 2004, but the Bombay High Court stayed its release. The reason? The 1993 blast trials were still ongoing in court. The judiciary feared that the film’s portrayal of the events and the accused could influence the verdict or prejudice the public. The Release: The film remained in the cans for nearly three years.15 It was finally released in 2007, only after the TADA court had delivered its judgment on the blasts. Today, it is regarded as one of the best investigative thrillers ever made in India.

4. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017)16

In a move that sparked global headlines, the CBFC famously denied certification to this Alankrita Shrivastava directorial because it was “too lady-oriented.”17

The board’s rejection letter stated that the film contained “controversial sexual scenes, abusive words, and audio pornography.” The phrase “lady-oriented” became a meme and a symbol of the board’s alleged patriarchy. The Release: The makers approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). The tribunal overruled the CBFC’s decision, stating that the board cannot stifle a film simply because it deals with female agency. The film was released with a few minor cuts and became a box-office success.

5. Aandhi (1975)18

Directed by Gulzar, Aandhi is a classic political drama.19 However, its release coincided with one of the darkest periods in Indian democracy: The Emergency.

The film’s protagonist (played by Suchitra Sen) bore a striking resemblance to the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi—right down to the white streak of hair. Fearing political backlash during the Emergency, the government banned the film 20 weeks after its initial release. The Release: The ban was lifted only after the change in government in 1977. When it was re-released, it was aired on state-run television (Doordarshan) as a symbol of the new government’s commitment to freedom of expression.

6. Udta Punjab (2016)21

This film about the drug epidemic in Punjab became a flashpoint for a battle between the film industry and the government.22

The CBFC, then headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, demanded a staggering , including the removal of the word “Punjab” from the title and all references to cities in the state. The board claimed the film portrayed the state in a negative light. The Release: The producers took the case to the Bombay High Court. In a historic judgment, the court reprimanded the CBFC, stating its job is to “certify, not censor.” The film was released with just one cut and a revised disclaimer.

7. Water (2005)24

Another Deepa Mehta masterpiece, Water explored the lives of widows in 1930s Varanasi.25

The film faced violent opposition even before it was finished. Protesters destroyed the film sets in Varanasi, claiming the film insulted Hindu traditions. The production had to be shut down and moved to Sri Lanka. The Release: Though it wasn’t “banned” by the board, the social hostility acted as an effective ban for years. It was eventually released in India in 2007, long after it had received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Notable Mentions: The “Half-Released” and the “Never-Released”

While some films fought and won, others remain in a state of limbo:

Paanch (2003): Anurag Kashyap's debut film about a group of kidnappers was never officially released in theaters due to its "high octane violence and drug use," though it is widely available on cult cinema platforms today.

Gandu (2010): A Bengali rap-musical that was banned for explicit sexual content. It found its audience through international festivals and eventually Netflix.

A Bengali rap-musical that was banned for explicit sexual content. It found its audience through international festivals and eventually Netflix. Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996):31 Directed by Mira Nair, it was banned for “unethical” content but was later released with heavy cuts.

The Impact of OTT on Censorship

The rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Mubi has fundamentally changed the landscape of film “bans.”32 Films that might have been stifled by the CBFC a decade ago now find a direct path to the audience via OTT (Over-The-Top) releases, which currently operate under a different set of self-regulatory guidelines compared to theatrical releases.33

Summary Table: Banned vs. Released

Movie Title Primary Reason for Ban Year of Struggle Final Status Bandit Queen Nudity & Vulgarity 1994 Released after SC intervention Aandhi Political (Indira Gandhi) 1975 Released after Emergency Fire Homosexuality 1996 Released after protests Black Friday Sub-judice (1993 Blasts) 2004–2007 Released after 3 years Udta Punjab State Image/Drugs 2016 Released with 1 cut Lipstick Under My Burkha “Lady-Oriented” Content 2017 Released via FCAT

Final Thoughts

The history of banned Bollywood movies is a testament to the resilience of Indian filmmakers. While censorship often reflects the anxieties of the time—whether political, religious, or social—the eventual release of these films shows that art usually finds a way to reach its audience. As the audience becomes more global and digital, the “ban” is becoming an increasingly ineffective tool, replaced by a more nuanced conversation about age-appropriate ratings rather than outright prohibition.