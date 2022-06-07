There's no doubt that our film industry has been churning out several blockbuster hits in the last few decades. However, there are a handful of movies that had great plotlines and songs but failed to leave their mark on the audience because of the bizarre cast.

And today, we stumbled upon a couple of threads where people revealed the movies that were absolutely ruined by their star cast. Are you ready to see what people had to say? Read on.

1. "Samrat Prithviraj. Any younger actor could have saved the film."

2. "Alia and Varun in Kalank."

3. "Akshay in Kesari. He took one of the great episodes of collective valour from the history of our country and made it all about himself."

4. "Panipat."

5. "Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar, for sure. The movie would have been infinitely better if a talented actress had been cast in it."

6. "Padmaavat would have been even bigger if they got a more expressive actress. It was a role of a lifetime and it's a shame that no one remembers it."

7. "Baar Baar Dekho. Honestly, both leads were bad but putting Katrina in a role like this didn’t make any sense. Her whole star persona is the girl that everyone wants, not the kind of girl that someone would agonize over marrying."

8. "Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parker."

9. "Arjun Kapoor in 2 States. Ayushmann would have been a better choice."

10. "Janhvi in Dhadak."

11. "Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga."

12. "Salman Khan in Bodyguard. After watching it, I watched the original Malayalam version and I hated the Hindi version more after that. In the original movie, the bodyguard isn't macho and doesn't beat up 15 people at one time. He's rather someone who sucks at his job, which is where the comedy comes from."

13. "Vidya Balan in Kismat Konnection. The miscast was simply because an actress of Vidya's calibre was utterly wasted in that crap movie. She probably learnt her lesson to stay the fuck away from such standard Bollywood fare."

14. "Akshay Kumar in Padman. Indeed, he did well but I believe an earthy guy with more seriousness in acting could have been better like Manoj Bajpayee, KK Menon or Irrfan."

15. "Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro."

Do you think these actors were not a good match for these movies? Let us know in the comments!