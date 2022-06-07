There's no doubt that our film industry has been churning out several blockbuster hits in the last few decades. However, there are a handful of movies that had great plotlines and songs but failed to leave their mark on the audience because of the bizarre cast. 

And today, we stumbled upon a couple of threads where people revealed the movies that were absolutely ruined by their star cast. Are you ready to see what people had to say? Read on.

via GIPHY

1. "Samrat Prithviraj. Any younger actor could have saved the film."

Samrat Prithviraj
Source: Koimoi

2. "Alia and Varun in Kalank."

Kalank
Source: NY Times

3. "Akshay in Kesari. He took one of the great episodes of collective valour from the history of our country and made it all about himself."

Kesari
Source: India Today

4. "Panipat."

Panipat
Source: Rediff

5. "Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar, for sure. The movie would have been infinitely better if a talented actress had been cast in it."

Rockstar
Source: India Today

6. "Padmaavat would have been even bigger if they got a more expressive actress. It was a role of a lifetime and it's a shame that no one remembers it."

Padmaavat
Source: The Indian Express

7. "Baar Baar Dekho. Honestly, both leads were bad but putting Katrina in a role like this didn’t make any sense. Her whole star persona is the girl that everyone wants, not the kind of girl that someone would agonize over marrying."

Baar Baar Dekho
Source: Business Of Cinema

8. "Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parker."

Haseena Parker
Source: Bollywood Hungana

9. "Arjun Kapoor in 2 States. Ayushmann would have been a better choice."

2 States
Source: Pinterest

10. "Janhvi in Dhadak."

Dhadak
Source: India Today

11. "Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Source: Digit

12. "Salman Khan in Bodyguard. After watching it, I watched the original Malayalam version and I hated the Hindi version more after that. In the original movie, the bodyguard isn't macho and doesn't beat up 15 people at one time. He's rather someone who sucks at his job, which is where the comedy comes from."

Bodyguard
Source: Falling In Love With Bollywood

13. "Vidya Balan in Kismat Konnection. The miscast was simply because an actress of Vidya's calibre was utterly wasted in that crap movie. She probably learnt her lesson to stay the fuck away from such standard Bollywood fare."

Kismat Konnection
Source: Netflix

14. "Akshay Kumar in Padman. Indeed, he did well but I believe an earthy guy with more seriousness in acting could have been better like Manoj Bajpayee, KK Menon or Irrfan."

Padman
Source: SCMP

15. "Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro."

Mohenjo Daro
Source: India Today

Do you think these actors were not a good match for these movies? Let us know in the comments!