Remember when we used to groove to the song dekho 2000 zamaana aa gaya? Well, it has been twenty-freaking-two years since that happened. Yes, that’s how far we have come. The 2000s babies are all grown up and so are the movies that were released that year. Let’s take a look at some iconic movies released in that iconic year, shall we? Let’s go!

1. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

It has been two whole decades since we were introduced to Hrithik Roshan's hazel green eyes and iconic dance movies.

2. Mohabbatein

From its iconic background score to the battle between love and fear, this movie has given us some sweet memories.

3. Hera Pheri

It's has been 22 years since this movie released and its memes are still tickling our funny bone.

4. Bichhoo

How can we miss Lord Bobby? With his dashing black sunglasses and on-point expressions, this movie made our hearts go tote tote.

5. Josh

Remember Eagle and Bichhoo gang? This OG rivalry movie gave us countless memories.

6. Dhadkan

ANJALIIIII! 22 years on, we only want to know one single thing: how the hell did Suniel Shetty become a freaking millionaire in just three years?

7. Mela

The only thing scarier than mathematics homework back then was Gujjar Singh ka khauf. Also, how can we forget Roooopa and her dard-bhari kahaani?

8. Mission Kashmir

This movie not only emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing movie of that year, but it also instantly made a home in our hearts as soon as we saw it for the first time in theatres. With Kashmir's stunning backdrop and foot-tapping songs, this movie still has a special place in our hearts.

9. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

If the 'Rani Mukerji in a coma' meme popped in your head as soon as you read the movie title, then you are a true-blue filmy memer.

When you realize you have to pee 2 minutes after going to bed pic.twitter.com/01RRPN3YK5 — Yash Kasotia (@TheKiteBummer) March 3, 2017

10. Raju Chacha

From the life-size piano right outside the home to train serving food on the dining table, this movie made all the 90s kids wish for a house just like that.

11. Fiza

With a stellar cast and some iconic songs, this movie was nothing but a masterpiece. Talking about different religions and dirty politics, this movie acts as a mirror to our current political scenario.

12. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Now, let's be honest. We all wanted Ajay Bakshi's charm and Ria Bannerjee's wit after watching this movie.

13. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

With a stunning European backdrop and Karisma Kapoor's drop-dead gorgeous outfits, this movie was a perfect concoction of humour and drama.

14. Kya Kehna

This movie was the first-of-its-kind that talked about pressing issues like premarital sex and teenage pregnancy.

15. Refugee

It has been two decades since this movie released. However, it stood the test of time and remains a cult classic.

16. Hadh Kar Di Aapne

With the right balance of rick-tickling humour and gorgeous foreign backdrop, this movie remains close to our hearts even today.

17. Chal Mere Bhai

If the lyrics mere baap ki beti mujhe bhai bolti, mere baap ki biwi mujhe beta bolti came to your head as soon as you read the movie title, then you are officially old, my friend.

18. Champion

If you are a fan of Rahul Dev's phenomenal acting, then this movie would have been nothing but a gem for you.

19. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain

It has been two freaking decades since we saw Govinda and Sonali Bendre on the big screen together. *sobs*

20. Pukar

If you have grooved to Kay Sera Sera and copied Prabhudheva steps, then true 90s kid ho tum!

21. Joru Ka Ghulam

Featuring the iconic duo of Govinda and Kader Khan, this movie was one of the best movies they did together.

22. Kunwara

Last but not the least, this comedy movie, packed with the right amount of drama and wit, will also turn 22 in 2022.

