There are some films that we can't help but ponder over, wondering how different they'd be if we switched the gender of the cast? And so we made a list of Bollywood movies that we would love this switch in, with a little help from Reddit.

1. Dhoom, because can you imagine a movie where the cops and the thieves are all women and the men are the token trophies? Petition to star Priyanka Chopra in Abhishek Bachchan's role.

2. 3 Idiots, because the world needs a female version of the Virus.

3. Shershaah. Where the girl joins the army, is supported by her boyfriend. Door by Harf Cheema about this. A girl joins the air force and her boyfriend is very happy for her. He then learns that she got martyred in a border clash. He goes to the site of her death to say his final good bye. - There is a punjabi songby Harf Cheema about this. A girl joins the air force and her boyfriend is very happy for her. He then learns that she got martyred in a border clash. He goes to the site of her death to say his final good bye. - Jhakaas:1

4. A remake of Dostana. Starring Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Rajkummar Rao in a love triangle. - jshariar

5. Hera Pheri would still be iconic. Can you imagine Supriya Pathak playing Baburao? Brilliant.

6. Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Show what girls have to go through. - Jhakaas:1

7. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Can you imagine a movie where a man is confused between the two women in his life and Bollywood has the guts to show the women giving him a chance to go back to his ex, without all the emotional drama?

8. Sarfarosh - would love to see Aamir’s role played by a female lead. Cool, calm and yet a beast when it comes to doing their job. I would vote for Kareena or Tapsee. Kangana would be good too, but I can’t stand her now. - Pals_007

9. Dil To Pagal Hai, where Pooja is a man that our lead has dreamt up her entire life and when she finally finds him, he's the perfect 'sanskaari' boy.

10. Swades, where an NRI woman comes back to her village and single-handedly fixes it up. Somebody call Alia Bhatt, her next script is here.

11. Remake Cocktail as a lesbian rom-com, still starring Deepika, Diana, and Saif. - JDLovesElliot

12. A female narrative version of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, where instead of erectile dysfunction, the movie talks about vaginismus. And after her impressive performance in Mimi, we're sure Kriti Sanon would do a great job.

13. Rockstar, where JJ is a girl pursuing a boy she is madly in love with, and when things don't end well, she becomes a very successful heartbroken musician. And she single-handedly carries the storyline.

14. Queen - from a male perspective. Usually when a girl rejects a boy, the boy follows Devdas, DevD route. - Pals_007

15. Don, an international crime lord played by a woman, can you imagine? Especially if Sushmita Sen bought her Aarya vibe to the table.

16. Dil Chahta Hai & Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara because we all need a female road trip movie. But with Jee Le Zaraa in the making, I think we're on the right path.