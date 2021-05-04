The Bollywood industry is always brimming with gossips, breakups and love affairs. When it comes down to relationships, there is a fair share of tittle-tattle involved.

Here is our list of some relationships from the tinsel town that made headlines back in the day.

1. Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan

The couple was truly, madly and deeply in love for good five years. They appeared in numerous movies and events together making headlines. However, it allegedly went downhill when she met Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan.

2. Amitabh Bachchan & Rekha

Known for their brilliant on-screen chemistry, their alleged relationship has been the talk of the town for decades. Reports state that their relationship began back in 1976 on the sets of Anjaane, when he was already married to Jaya Bachchan. Although he never accepted this, the evergreen queen has been pretty vocal about their alleged relationship. From arriving with sindoor and mangalsutra at Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh’s wedding to her explosive interview with Filmfare in 1984, she professed her love several times on camera.

3. Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Be it their scorching pairing or the burning controversies that followed for years after they broke up, their affair has been the talk of the tinsel town for ages. The couple started dating in 1999 during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and ended things two years later. As per reports, Salman was an abusive partner. He reportedly showed up on the sets of SRK’s Chalte Chalte and tried to drag her away as he suspected her of having an affair with SRK. Sadly, the couple broke up on a very bad note.

4. Dev Anand & Zeenat Aman

She instantly rose to fame at the tender age of 20 with the movie Hare Ram Hare Krishna, directed by evergreen Dev Anand, who was 48 years of age back then. Even though he was a married man and the father of two kids, he fell in love with Zeenat. In his autobiography, Romancing With Life, he openly confessed his love for the diva. He even nearly expressed his love, but silently withdrew when she was getting close to Raj Kapoor.

5. Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone

This couple created a buzz on the silver screen due to their steaming hot chemistry and good looks. They started dating in 2008 while shooting for their movie Bachna Ae Haseeno. They were quite serious about each other and she even got a tattoo engraved behind her neck with his ‘RK’ initials. However, it is said that he allegedly fell for Katrina Kaif while shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and reportedly cheated on Deepika with her.

6. Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut

This has to be one of the most controversial affairs in the history of the entertainment industry. Reportedly, both came close to each other while working in movies together like Krrish 3 and Kites. Back in 2016, there was gossip that he had ousted her from the movie Aashiqui 3. On this, she commented that exes do silly things to get your attention and that chapter is over for her. This didn’t sit right with Hrithik and he sent a legal notice asking her to apologise for defaming him. It’s still a ‘he said-she said’ mystery.

7. Raj Kapoor & Nargis Dutt

Known for his skills and strong on-screen presence, he had no escape from his alleged affairs with different actresses, despite having a wife and 5 kids. Back then, Nargis was already a big superstar and Raj instantly fell in love with her. Their chemistry was noticed by the entire nation in the song Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua. Reportedly, she was hell-bent on marrying him even though it wasn’t possible since he was already married. Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor in his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, mentioned that “He was also a man in love – at the time, unfortunately, with someone other than my mother. His girlfriend was the leading lady of some of his biggest hits of the time, including Aag, Barsaat and Awara.”

8. Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor

The Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya on-screen couple were dating in real life for five years and even got engaged in 2002 on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday. Their breakup, which was was reportedly pinned on the bitterness created by their mothers, became the talk of the town back in 2003.

9. Shatrughan Sinha & Reena Roy

After their sleeper hit, Kalicharan, the duo reportedly got close to each other. He was already wedded to Poonam Sinha when he was allegedly dating her. Reena wanted a commitment from the actor but he refused to leave his wife. So, she decided to leave him for good and announced her wedding with Pakistani cricketer, Mohsin Khan.

10. Govinda & Rani Mukerji

They met on the sets of the movie Hadh Kardi Apne when he was already married to Sunita and was the father of two children. According to the rumours, he gifted her diamonds, a lavish flat and a high-end car. He even recommended her to many directors. However, Sunita reportedly decided to move out of their house but he wasn’t ready to break his marriage and hence broke up with Rani.

11. Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra

He was touted as one of the most faithful husbands in tinsel town until PeeCee came into the picture. They allegedly got close during the shoot of the movie Don in 2011. From their PDA at award functions to PeeCee supporting SRK’s IPL team, all headlines suspected that something was brewing between the two.

12. Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit Nene

With their adorable on-screen pairing, it’s no secret that people were rooting for the pair. After working in a number of movies together like Khalnayak and Saajan, the duo reportedly started making headlines and was quite serious about each other. However, he was sent to jail for the illegal possession of arms in 1993, under TADA. According to rumours, she decided to end their alleged relationship and disassociate herself from him.

13. Dilip Kumar & Madhubala

Who can forget their iconic pairing in K Asif's Mughal-E-Azam? This duo made headlines for their classic on-screen chemistry. Reportedly, they fell in love on the sets of Tarana and dated for nine long years. In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow, he quoted “I must admit that I was attracted to her (Madhubala) both as a fine co-star and as a person who had some of the attributes I hoped to find in a woman at that age and time...She, as I said earlier, was very sprightly and vivacious and, as such, she could draw me out of my shyness and reticence effortlessly”.

14. Dino Morea & Bipasha Basu

Their affair made headlines in the late 90s simply because of their sizzling on-screen and off-screen chemistry. It is also rumoured that she dumped him to get in a relationship with John Abraham. However, they have set an excellent example of exes who remain friends.

15. Vikram Bhatt & Sushmita Sen

They met on the sets of Dastak in 1996, when he was married to his then-wife Aditi and had a daughter. Talking about his extramarital affair, he said in an interview that, "I regret hurting my wife and my child and abandoning them. I regret the pain I caused them. I always believe that when you're not courageous, you become cunning. I did not have the courage to tell Aditi how I felt. And it was all happening together, it was a big mess.”

16. Hrithik Roshan & Bárbara Mori

This Mexican beauty and Greek god met on the sets of Kites. They made headlines when it was rumoured that the two started dating while shooting for the movie. The audience was bedazzled with their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

17. Mithun Chakraborty & Sridevi

The two reportedly got close while filming Jaag Utha Insan, in the early 80s. Although they never publicly admitted to being in a relationship, they allegedly got hitched secretly. However, he refused to leave his wife and it all ended on a sad note.

18. Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty

From Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon to Rekha and Priyanka Chopra, he was rumoured to be in several relationships. According to a report, Shilpa claimed that he was unfaithful throughout their entire relationship. She said, "I never imagined that he could two-time me and that too all along with our relationship. Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with, was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back.”

Did we miss any? Tell us in the comments section.