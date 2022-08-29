The character is the essence of the story, and the artist who plays it must fit into it. Some Bollywood celebs were so perfectly cast in their roles that we cannot imagine anyone else playing them.

Here are 13 times when Bollywood did a perfect casting for the characters, and we totally loved it.

1. Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia essayed the role of Gangubai, who is the 'Madam of Kamathipura' in Mumbai. From a young girl from Kathiawad Gujarat to being a courtesan, Alia gave us a brilliant performance. The shades of white the movie explored and the mind-bowling Dholida performance were the many reasons that proved she was perfect for the role.

2. Vijay Varma: Darlings

Darlings raised the subject of domestic violence and narrated a dark comedy story. Vijay, aka, Hamza Sheikh manipulates and abuses his wife in the movie. He essayed the character of Hamza so well people literally wanted to punch him. All thanks to his terrific performance.

3. Tabu: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu always manages to fit in her character so well. Recently her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was again a treat to watch. With her chilling climax scene, she thoroughly saved a drowning film.

4. Vidya Balan: The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture gave us a fine insight into the life of Southern actress Silk Smitha. Vidya received a National Award for her role as Silk in this film. "Film sirf teen cheezon se chalti hai, entertainment, entertainment, entertainment aur main entertainment hoon!"

5. Priyanka Chopra: Bajirao Mastani

The historical drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali narrated the story of Bajirao. Priyanka, who played Kashibai, successfully managed to impress us on screens. Even though PC was not the lead in the movie, she captured the sadness, heartbreak, and dejection of a woman deceived in love so well!

6. Deepika Padukone: Om Shanti Om

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. Her character Shanti Priya is still itched in our hearts. Those expressive eyes, that flamboyant hand wave, and her wide smile would make us all fall as SRK in the movie. LOL

7. Vicky Kaushal: Masaan

Neeraj Ghaywan directorial Masaan marked Vicky Kaushal's debut and it was a debut like no other. He played the character of Deepak who challenges the age-old customs of love our society has. This movie also became his career-defining film.

8. Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat

You cannot unsee Ranveer Singh's energy both off and on screen. He was featured as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Reports claim as the character was so dark and intense Ranveer isolated himself for 21 days for it. No wonder we gotta see a spine-chilling performance on screen.

9. Ranbir Kapoor: Rockstar

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is the most acclaimed film of Ranbir's career. He played the character of Jordon, who decided to experience heartbreak to be a singer. The character had so much rage and self-destruction and Ranbir performed it exceptionally.

10. Kangana Ranaut: Queen

Kangana played Rani Mehra in Queen and gave us a fabulous journey to look for. From going on her honeymoon alone to self-discovery, Kangana brilliantly played the character and gave us a lot to learn.

11. Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Sacred Games

It's hard to just pick one best character of Nawazuddin. But considering the popularity- 'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwaan hai' we go with Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games.

12. Arshad Warsi: Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

The "Munna Bhai" series wouldn't have worked if Circuit was not a part of it. Played by Arshad Warsi, the character is still relevant and famous in our lives.

13. Paresh Rawal: Hera Pheri

The iconic Baburao character even today gives us a chucklesome time. "Yeh Baburao ka style hai," worked so well, and Paresh Rawal deserves many accolades for it.

Every character here rightfully fits in the role and turned out to be iconic.

