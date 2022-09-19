Whether you’re eating while watching a movie or watching a movie about food, the two are undoubtedly a terrific pairing. And our filmmakers have sometimes wonderfully used food as a way to convey a great deal in the narrative. They undoubtedly grasp the weaknesses of the Indian audience.

It has taken a plethora of forms, from The Great Indian Kitchen, where food and the kitchen were used as a medium to showcase patriarchal culture, to Aamis, where food was used to symbolize intimacy.

While a detailed explanation of how food has always been a fantastic prop in movies may be the subject of another day, today we’re going to speak about the most simple emotion it tends to convey: love.

What could be the perfect way to spend time with the one you love, if not eating together? And while going out for fancy dinners and coffee dates is fine, gorging on street food has its own charm.

If you don’t believe us, then think back to these Bollywood movie moments that showed how a romance can beautifully blossom over street food more than any other extravagant date.

1. Daawat-e-Ishq

In regard to street food, you cannot miss this movie because it made your stomach grumble at almost every single frame. We fell in love with Lucknowi food (and Aditya Roy Kapur, of course) just as the two characters were falling in love with one another.

Deccan Chronicle

2. Band Baaja Baaraat

Bread pakora is undoubtedly the star of the show here, ousting the iconic pair Bitoo and Shruti. What could be better than meeting someone who would enjoy sharing your goals and desires with you as much as a plate of chowmein (eead in Bitoo’s voice)?

3. Queen

From Ram Laddoo to Banta, quite a few delicacies of Delhi found a place on screen in this film. And if wandering the streets of the capital while snacking on delectable food isn’t the ideal date idea, we don’t know what is.

India Today

4. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Who doesn’t remember this memorable scene from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi? Based on the current social media fad, this is unquestionably a “Me and Who” post. It’s already been created by someone.

Rediff

5. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

The love of food and the blossoming of love with food is encapsulated throughout the entire movie. The movie is much more than just the secret ingredient it discusses; it is a beautiful homage to Punjabi cuisine.

The Wall Street Journal

6. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Sometimes, showing love is as simple as trying your partner’s favourite food. However, if this movie served as a lesson to many, try to ask them about it first.

iDiva

7. Masaan

Even though Shaalu and Deepak do go out for coffee, their meet-cute moment in front of this stall will always be remembered more fondly. Just the beauty of a small-town romance.

Netflix

8. Amar Prem

A notable moment from the classic movie is when Anand (Rajesh Khanna) enters a scene holding a leafy platter of delicious samosas and kachoris for Pushpa.

Rediff

I’m already getting hungry as I write this piece. I need to stuff my mouth up with some tasty food, BRB.