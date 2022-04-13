How much would it break your heart to know that your favourite Bollywood song is a copy of an English song? That is weirdly hypothetical, you say? Well, what do you know, we have just the list for you. See, Bollywood musicians have had a long history of getting inspired by Western geniuses and that is often reflected in the music they make. Unfortunately, most of them just Cntrl P + Cntrl V that shit.

1. Dhoom Machale from Dhoom was taken from Mario Takes a Walk by Jesse Cook (1996).

2. Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe (2006) was 'inspired' by Tak Bisakah by Peterpan (2005)

3. Pal Pal from Lage Raho Munna Bhai is actually just Theme for a Dream by Cliff Richard (1961)

4. Even Dil Na Diya from Krrish was borrowed from Turkish Military March Track by Ceddin Deden (1900).

This one's so obvious, it's almost comical no one sued.

5. Gela Gela from Aitraaz (2004) was taken from Thoia Thiong by R. Kelly (2003).

6. Dedi from Airlift was lifted from Didi by Milk & Honey (2010).

7. Pehli Nazar from Race (2008) was taken from Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Su (2005).

8. Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Na Ho was borrowed from an old classic, Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison (1965).

9. Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya from Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995) was taken from The Godfather Theme (1972).

10. Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra was taken from Roll Down Di Rubber Man by Dr Alban (1993).

Yeah, we get inspired a lot out here.