If you are a fan of legend Sonu Nigam, then this is definitely for you. From working as a playback singer in several Hindi films including Pardes, Dil Se, Sarfarosh, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to releasing his own album, Deewana, with T-Series, Sonu Nigam has given many hits to the Indian music industry. His career was at peak between 1990s and 2010s. There is something magical about his melodious voice that he can lift up your mood within seconds. Being a Sonu Nigam fan, I can surely vouch for that.

So, someone created a thread on Sonu Nigam's classic songs on Twitter and it will surely send you to a nostalgia trip.

A Twitter user, @zyadaahorahahai, posted several tracks crooned by Sonu Nigam and claimed no one can/could sing the way he did. In the thread, the user also shared some trivia behind his songs.

1. Saathiya (Saathiya)

"This gem needs no introduction. It was the 2nd best-selling album of 2002."

I know I am late but yesterday was #SonuNigam’s birthday & I had to make a thread on my favourite songs of his, which, in my opinion, nobody can/could sing the way he did.❤️



SONG 1: This gem needs no introduction. It was the 2nd best-selling album of 2002 (Devdas was 3rd). pic.twitter.com/fOfpQYfXtL — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

2. Kismat Se Tum Hum Ko Mile (Pukar)

"As a child who used to listen to old Hindi songs all day long (thanks to my father),I wasn’t a fan as I was a hardcore Rafi loyalist. I didn’t have the depth & Saathiya was not released yet. Well, this changed everything. It was shot at Marcus Baker glacier in Alaska."

2/ SONG 2:

As a child who used to listen to old Hindi songs all day long (thanks to my father),I wasn’t a fan as I was a hardcore Rafi loyalist. I didn’t have the depth & Saathiya was not released yet.



Well,this changed everything.

It was shot at Marcus Baker glacier in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/iwo3RA1rwz — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

3. Tanhayee (Dil Chahta Hai)

"So, I had got at least one Sonu song, which I used to ask my father to play at least once everyday. I wasn’t his fan yet. But then one song came, which hit me so hard that he became the only new singer whom I allowed to enter into my sacred playlist of Kishore, Rafi, Hemanta."

3/SONG 3:

So,I had got atleast one Sonu song,which I used to ask my father to play atleast once everyday. I wasn’t his fan yet.



But then one song came,which hit me so hard that he became the only new singer whom I allowed to enter into my sacred playlist of Kishore,Rafi,Hemanta. pic.twitter.com/3bwRHHKNlY — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

4. Satrangi Re (Dil Se)

"After Saathiya, I became a fan. I started exploring his discography. I came across this gem I missed & became addicted to it. With this song sequence, Dil Se (which was previously titled ‘Ladakh- Ek Prem Kahani’) became the 1st Hindi movie to be shot in Pangong Tso."

4/ SONG 4:



After Saathiya,I became a fan. I started exploring his discography.I came across this gem I missed & became addicted to it.



With this song sequence,Dil Se(which was previously titled ‘Ladakh- Ek Prem Kahani’) became the 1st Hindi movie to be shot in Pangong Tso. pic.twitter.com/RQEL8COuDe — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

5. Mujhe Raat Din (Sangharsh)

"I asked my father to listen to Dil Se! He thanked me & borrowed a DVD of Sangharsh & we decided to watch it together. Akshay signed it as his career was going through a rough patch. Ended up acting so well that he almost won the Best Actor award (Sanjay Dutt-Vaastav)."

5/SONG 5:

I asked my father to listen to Dil Se!He thanked me & borrowed a DVD of Sangharsh & we decided to watch it together.



Akshay signed it as his career was going through a rough patch.Ended up acting so well that he almost won the Best Actor award (Sanjay Dutt-Vaastav). pic.twitter.com/9Tu1I55y7G — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

6. Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes)

"Once I told this incident to my cousin elder brother, who was a big Nadeem-Shravan fan (he still has one big box full of only NS CDs), gifted me a cassette of ‘Pardes’. This song was composed, written & recorded within 2 days. The sequence was shot in 1.5 days."

6/ SONG 6:

Once I told this incident to my cousin elder brother, who was a big Nadeem-Shravan fan (he still has one big box full of only NS CDs), gifted me a cassette of ‘Pardes’.



This song was composed,written & recorded within 2 days.The sequence was shot in 1.5 days. pic.twitter.com/Ox3tP1h6hA — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

"Next year “Kal Ho Na Ho” was released & it created history. The title track got so famous that everyone became a Sonu fan. The tune was composed by Loy Mendosa at German Bakery, Pune when Nikhil Advani was humming “My Heart Will Go On” & wanted a song of similar mood."

7/ SONG 7:

Next year “Kal Ho Na Ho” was released & it created history. The title track got so famous that everyone became a Sonu fan. The tune was composed by Loy Mendosa at German Bakery,Pune when Nikhil Advani was humming “My Heart Will Go On” & wanted a song of similar mood. pic.twitter.com/HZzZK1EPUT — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

8. Sun Zara (Lucky: No Time for Love)

"This song, composed by Adnan Sami, made me watch the film. This & ‘Chori Chori’ song became so hit that it made the album that year’s 5th highest-selling. Riddhima Kapoor (sister of Ranbir) was going to debut but she declined as she was getting married."

8/ SONG 8:

This song,composed by Adnan Sami,made me watch the film.This & ‘Chori Chori’ song became so hit that it made the album that year’s 5th highest-selling.



Riddhima Kapoor(sister of Ranbir) was going to debut but she declined as she was getting married. pic.twitter.com/dYKnVW71jA — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

9. Sau Dard (Jaan-E-Mann)

"Next year, in Sirish Kunder’s debut directorial Salman was roped in after SRK declined as he was shooting for ‘Don’, which released the same day & it couldn’t sustain. The album got critical acclaim later. This movie remains Salman’s most underrated performance IMO."

9/ SONG : 9



Next year,in Sirish Kunder’s debut directorial Salman was roped in after SRK declined as he was shooting for ‘Don’,which released the same day & it couldn’t sustain.



The album got critical acclaim later.

This movie remains Salman’s most underrated performance IMO. pic.twitter.com/XAfdZOmz5g — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

10. Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shanti Om)

"Next year, this huge SRK blockbuster released. Though the album was initially going to be composed by Rahman, who opted out due to copyright disagreements, Vishal-Shekhar created a history. I listened to it for the 1st time in Aneek Dhar’s voice in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2007."

10/ SONG 10:

Next year,this huge SRK blockbuster released. Though the album was initially going to be composed by Rahman,who opted out due to copyright disagreements,Vishal-Shekhar created a history.

I listened to it for the 1st time in Aneek Dhar’s voice in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2007. pic.twitter.com/KnjAc4t0bw — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

11. Do Nishaniyan (Jhootha Hi Sahi)

"After the success of “Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na”, director Abbas Tyrewala decided to work with Rahman again in his next film. Meanwhile, many songs of Sonu Nigam were released, but this song has a special place in my heart. It was my first song-ringtone even."

11/ SONG: 11



After the success of “ Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na”, director Abbas Tyrewala decided to work with Rahman again in his next film.

Meanwhile, many songs of Sonu Nigam were released, but this song has a special place in my heart. It was my first song-ringtone even. pic.twitter.com/lzpkE42Jj6 — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

12. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath)

"One of the finest Hindi remakes of all time (in fact the best IMO) gave one of the finest Sonu Nigam songs. Karan Malhotra took 4 hours to narrate the story to Ajay-Atul while humming the bgm (OG one) himself. The composer duo used live instrumentation for recording."

12/ SONG: 12

One of the finest Hindi remakes of all time(in fact the best IMO) gave one of the finest Sonu Nigam songs.



Karan Malhotra took 4 hours to narrate the story to Ajay-Atul while humming the bgm(OG one) himself. The composer duo used live instrumentation for recording. pic.twitter.com/VDkcZJMhvb — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

13. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye (Sarfarosh)

"Though there are so many songs of Sonu Nigam, but this had a special place in my heart. Also Sarfarosh was one of the Hindi movie audio cassettes I bought after Dil Se."

13/ HONOURABLE MENTIONS: 1



Though there are so many songs of Sonu Nigam, but this had a special place in my heart. Also Sarfarosh was one of the Hindi movie audio cassettes I bought after Dil Se. pic.twitter.com/M5juniXSK5 — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

14. Rabba Mere Rabba (Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai)

"Though the movie, directed by legendary Satish Kaushik, had its heart in its place due to the story, was a flop. But due to this Sonu classic mainly, the album became 2nd highest-selling of that year.(more than Raaz, Dil Chahta Hai, Gadar, Lagaan!)"

14/ HONOURABLE MENTIONS: 2



Though the movie,directed by legendary Satish Kaushik,had its heart in its place due to the story,was a flop. But due to this Sonu classic mainly, the album became 2nd highest-selling of that year.(more than Raaz,Dil Chahta Hai,Gadar,Lagaan!!) pic.twitter.com/G6JU1TUrVl — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

15. In Lamhon Ke Daman Mein (Jodha Akbar)

"Well, I know I have not added “Sandeshe Aate Hai” or “Suraj Hua Maddham” or “Do Pal” or “Tumhi Dekho Na”. Art is subjective. But somehow, the song I can not & will not ignore is this gem. For me, it will remain a classic, forever."

15/ HONOURABLE MENTIONS: 3



Well, I know I have not added “Sandeshe Aate Hai” or “Suraj Hua Maddham” or “Do Pal” or “Tumhi Dekho Na”. Art is subjective.



But somehow,the song I can not & will not ignore is this gem. For me, it will remain a classic, forever. pic.twitter.com/Ympa4IcvuP — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

16. Mere Haath Mein (Fanaa)

"As Salim Merchant once said, playback singing is about dynamics & expressions, #SonuNigam is probably the only playback singer, who sings each line (sometimes even each word) with different expressions. He can make a song alive."

16/ OPINION:



As Salim Merchant once said, playback singing is about dynamics & expressions,#SonuNigam is probably the only playback singer, who sings each line (sometimes even each word) with different expressions.



He can make a song alive. pic.twitter.com/rWbDq3Jldr — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

17. Cham Cham (Striker)

"I don’t know how I forgot to add the song which I religiously listened to throughout my college life. The song was a blessing in disguise for me."

17/ ADDITIONS:



I don’t know how I forgot to add the song which I religiously listened to throughout my college life.



The song was a blessing in disguise for me. pic.twitter.com/gSVYABxjUx — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

18. Jane Kyun Tanha Ho Gaye (Bhram)

18/ Thank you @shantanub for reminding me of the most underrated gem of #SonuNigam. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12fTV8dO5Q — Dr.Snow 🧩 (@zyadaahorahahai) July 31, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting to this thread:

All the songs you have added here are my all time absolute favorites and they give me goosebumps every time I hear them. Another unforgettable gem for me is Fiza title track and Mere Hath me tera hath ho. — Indian Naari (@RoopsSaxena) July 31, 2022

Such an absolutely beautiful thread. Shah Rukh and Sonu in Dil Deewana and kal Ho Na Ho are just magic — Aatreyee (@aatreyee2) July 31, 2022

Time and hard work pays. One of the best #SonuNigam threads ever. https://t.co/JrWAqblntS — Star stuff (@Lisa89187883) August 1, 2022

This is pure gold ❤️ https://t.co/Ta0JcKkO1J — SOURYA S.DASH (@souryadash) August 1, 2022

Probably the best #SonuNigam thread in a long while. Explains why so many of us are still his fans after such a long while. He is simply the only one who is as great at being in the Rafi Kishore era as he is being on the current one.



Insane talent! Never again to b born! https://t.co/bRBZ1g5vCW — miraya33 (@sonushreyaArr) July 31, 2022

From someone who knows, a 🧵 on a national treasure https://t.co/CiYddK1XMJ — Zaphod B (@vagabong42) July 31, 2022

Apart from these songs, my personal favourites are from his album Deewana including Ab Mujhe Raat Din, Deewana Tera, Is Kadar Pyar Hai, and Kuch Tum Socho. So, which song is your favourite?

Sonu Nigam will always rule in our hearts! Thank you for these gems.