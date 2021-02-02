It's no secret that the original content on the OTT platforms turned out to be the biggest trendsetters of the year. While we witnessed some fresh set of actors, there were some faces who we hadn't seen on the big screen for a long time.

From Amit Sadh to Divyendu Sharma, following are the 8 Bollywood actors that marked their arrival on OTT through their power-packed performances that now own cult classic status amongst viewers.

1. Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur

Although he debuted as Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, it was his role of Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur that made him a household name over the span of two seasons.

2. Amit Sadh in Breathe: Into The Shadows

With his intense acting, Amit Sadh hailed in gripping the entire series with his role of a police officer. Known for playing supporting roles in films such as Kai Po Che and Sultan, he won the title of the Best Actor in a supporting role in drama series for his performance at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020.

3. Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok

Gangs of Wasseypur, he was not given the limelight as much as the rest of the cast. Brought in the limelight with his role of a disillusioned police officer in this crime-thriller drama, Jaideep Ahlawat won the hearts of the audience through his stellar performance. Although he had a career spanning over a decade and was previously part of cult movies like, he was not given the limelight as much as the rest of the cast.

4. Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

With a powerful storyline, centred around the Nirbhaya case, Delhi Crime holds a mirror to our society. Delivering on-point performances with her characters of a mother in movies like Dil Dhadkne Do and Waqt: The Race Against Time, Shefali Shah aced the character with her gripping performance as the officer in charge of the heinous gang rape. The web series bagged the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards.





5. Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur

You might remember Rasika Dugal as Safia Manto portraying the supportive and shy wife character in biographical drama Manto, it was the character of Beena Tripathi that bought her into the limelight. Although she had a finite screen time in Mirzapur, her sensational character stole the show, thanks to her brilliant performance and sharp dialogue delivery.

6. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in A Simple Murder

Portraying the role of a failed entrepreneur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub gave an on-point performance in this quirky dark comedy-drama. With the perfect blend of suspense and comedy, this series keeps you hooked and entertained until the very end. He is well-known for delivering splendid performances in Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Chhalaang.

7. Rajesh Tailang in Selection Day & Bandish Bandits

Having a solid presence across OTT platforms, Rajesh Tailang garnered a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Actor at the 2nd Canadian Screen Awards for his drama film Siddharth. With his phenomenal performances in Selection Day and Bandish Bandits, he has earned widespread recognition amongst the audience.

8. Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven

After giving remarkable performances in mainstream Indian films like The Accidental Prime Minister, Luck By Chance and My Name Is Khan, Arjun Mathur made a home in the audience’s heart with his brilliant acting skills by portraying the role of a gay entrepreneur who organises glamourous weddings for the rich.



Who is your favourite OTT actor amongst these?