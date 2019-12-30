Bollywood didn't really have a great run in the year 2019. While we did get to see a few out-of-the-box movies, it was mostly the year of mindless drama.
So, let's see what 2020 has in store for us by checking out the movies releasing in the coming year.
1. Chhapaak
Release Date: January 10, 2020
Deepika Padukone returns to the theatres as she portrays the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
2. Jawaani Jaaneman
Release Date: February 7, 2020
Saif Ali Khan is all set to play an 'accidental father' and he will be romantically paired with Tabu for the first time.
3. Tanhaji: An Unsung Warrior
Release Date: January 10, 2020
Ajay Devgn and Kajol will reunite onscreen after more than a decade to star in a historical drama based on the life of the military leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army. It will also star Saif Ali Khan as the nemesis Mughal commander Uday Bhan.
4. Aaj Kal
Release Date: February 14, 2020
This romantic comedy will see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan pairing up for the first time as they work in the sequel to Imitiaz Ali’s 2009 release, Love Aaj Kal.
5. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan
Release Date: February 21, 2020
After three years since Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Ayushmann Khurana is going to back in this sequel. This movie is set to bring awareness about homosexuality to mainstream cinema.
6. The True Story of Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl
Release Date: March 13, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor will start 2020 with the biopic of Gunjan Saxena which will narrate the story of India’s first Air Force woman officer who went to war.
7. Angrezi Medium
Release Date: March 20, 2020
Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pair up for the spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium.
8. Street Dancer 3D
Release Date : 24 January 2020
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together again on screen in this dance film and the sequel to ABCD 2.
9. Panga
Release Date: 24 January 2020
Starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadda, this movie will depict the life of a kabaddi player, Jaya Nigam.
10. Rooh Afza
Release Date: March 20, 2020
Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor team up for the first time for this horror-comedy movie. It wil star Kapoor in a double role.
11. '83
Release Date: April 10, 2020
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen together onscreen depicting India’s historic win of the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Singh will portray the role of cricketer Kapil Dev.
12. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship
Release Date : 21 February 2020
Actor Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together for the first time in the horror-thriller film.
13. Baaghi 3
Release Date: 6 March 2020
The third instalment of action thriller Baaghi will star Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
14. Sooryavanshi
Release Date : 27 March 2020
Rohit Shetty's next will star Akshay Kumar as the main lead in the fourth instalment of his Police inspired series.
15. Gulabo Sitabo
Release Date: 17 April 2020
Shoojit Sircar is coming up with a family comedy-drama which will star Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.
16. Coolie No. 1
Release Date: May 1, 2020
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are portray the roles of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the reprise of the iconic movie.
17. Khaali Peeli
Release Date: June 20, 2020
The movie revolves around how a boy and girl meet in a black and yellow taxi and stars Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday in leading roles.
18. Sadak 2
Release Date : 10 July 2020
The sequel to the 1991 film Sadak will star Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
19. Shamshera
Release Date : July 31, 2020
An action-adventure film about a dacoit from 1800s will star Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.
20. Jersey
Release Date: August 28, 2020
The Telugu remake of the sports drama film will feature Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer.
21. Toofan
Release Date : October 2, 2020
After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will reunite for this sports drama movie. Akhtar will portray the role of a boxer.
22. Laal Singh Chadda
Release Date: December 25, 2020
The Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the main lead.
23. Dostana 2
Release Date: TBA
Karan Johar will be coming back with the sequel of Dostana after a whole decade. The movie will star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in lead roles.
24. Brahmāstra
Release Date : Tentative Date (May 2020)
Real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen onscreen for the first time alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Ayaan Mukherji's mythological trilogy.
25. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Release Date : 31 July 2020
The sequel of comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiya will see Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
26. Jayeshbhai Joredaar
Release Date: TBA
The movie talks about society being judgemental towards women. It will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role.
27. Takht
Release Date: TBA
The multi-starer movie will be Karan Johar's first directorial venture. It will feature actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.
