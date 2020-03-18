Bong Joon-Ho became a household name after his South Korean film, Parasite won the Best Film, International Feature Film award, Original Screenplay and Director award at the Oscars this year. The movie has gathered a large fan following and was even released in India, becoming one of the most successful films of 2020. 

If you are stuck at home, practising social distancing then know that this brilliant film is all set to make its digital debut. 

Amazon Prime Video just made an official announcement that the movie will be available on the streaming platform from March 27 onwards. In order to appeal to a larger audience, it will be dubbed in Hindi as well. 

Directed and written by Bong Joon-ho, this film follows the lives of a financially struggling family the Kims as they infiltrate a rich household. If you haven't had a chance to watch the film yet, you know what to do. 

Rumour has it that Parasite will soon be adapted into a television series for HBO, which will also be made by Bong Joon-Ho. The series is expected to be five to six episodes long and we can't wait! 