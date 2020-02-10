So the South Korean black comedy thriller Parasite just won an Oscar and scripted history as the first non-English film to win the Best Picture. Clearly, it was an iconic moment and a resounding finish for a film that has literally been sweeping awards across all festivals.

Of course, with all the wins, Bong Joon-ho has given a fair share of interviews and delivered multiple award speeches. This is how we discovered and fell in awe of his amazing interpreter, Choi Sung-jae, known to the world as Sharon Choi.

Sharon Choi has accompanied Bong Joon-ho to every press show, awards night, and interview. And over time, her skills as an interpreter and translator have earned her a small 'fandom'.

Because she interprets his words and skillfully uses colloquial language to better send across his message, rather than just translate each word in an exact manner.

Bong Joon Ho's translator is the MVP of this year's awards season #Parasite pic.twitter.com/ROOs0tdjxc — Louisa Lim (@_louisalim_) December 10, 2019

Honestly, massive props to translator Sharon Choi. Her own charisma and intelligence helped connect the Parasite team's opinions and witty one-liners to the public and the industry. Her contributions demonstrate the value of collaboration in every step of filmmaking. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) February 10, 2020

The lady Sharon Choi translator for the team #Parasite deserves appreciation for her quick choice of words at all the big stages they won.

Heard that she has a fan club too..

Way to go Lady!😁💜 pic.twitter.com/yQnOxF1F9M — ᴶᵒᵒⁿ'ˢᴍᴏᴏɴᴘɪe⁷🌞ᴱᵍᵒ'ᵈ ᴴᵒᵇᶦᵘᵃʳʸ🌞 (@Joonie_Moonpie) February 10, 2020

bong joon-ho and his translator sharon choi walking towards the stage everytime parasite sweeps another award pic.twitter.com/52FY9AcDfO — mariel (@cinemababy) February 4, 2020

Can we give an honorary award to Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi? She has been a knockout this award season! #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rFzDKhsjS4 — MizDonDraper (@MizDonDraper) February 9, 2020

I would have liked to have seen a Father of the Bride reunion with Steve Martin + Diane Keaton over a Somethings Gotta Give reunion but i got to see the Parasite translator again so I’m good for the night. #Oscars — Bekah Berger (@BekahBerger) February 10, 2020

Give the parasite translator an Oscar for her work! #TheOscars — ashleigh (@reality_ash) February 10, 2020

can bts and bh snatch Parasite's translator after everything is finished bc the translator is so GOOD — e⁷ (@eliteyoongi) February 9, 2020

who is the translator for the parasite team please give her an award that shit is an art — hell-cat maggie (@magioshea99) February 10, 2020

But there's more to Sharon than the role she plays as Bong Joon-ho's translator. Sharon, who is an aspiring director herself, is 25 years old and currently working on a script. One that even Bong Joon-ho is curious about.

Bong Joon Ho says his translator Sharon Choi is writing a script: "I'm curious about it" pic.twitter.com/SKP7tq0pya — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

However, for her part, Sharon stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she is actually a huge fan of the film, even though all the attention that Parasite received made her 'super anxious'.

I'm just a huge fan of this film and all the filmmakers. So it's been great. This is so embarrassing. But, yes, it's been great.

Meet Bong Joon Ho's translator, Sharon Choi, who is also a director https://t.co/BY4GUr9eNQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Technically an interpreter, Sharon has accompanied Bong across the globe and managed to accurately and quickly relay his thoughts. Here's hoping we soon get a glimpse of her thoughts and work, because as Parasite proved, there's always room for new and diverse voices to be heard.