Unless you've been living in an isolated igloo with no internet access, you'd know that Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece Parasite made history in the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first non-English film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Well, while Bong Joon-ho was basking in the glory of bagging his unexpected four Oscars and celebrating his big win, the internet realised that he was our spirit animal and mood.

After all of the formal red-carpet, on-stage shabang, Bong showed us how to have fun with the Oscar trophy as he goofily posed with his achievements.

And then, he did something we all have secretly thought about doing if we had two gold-engraved scar figurines in our hand, he tried to make their lips lock and played with them.

Now I don't know about y'all but the 10-year-old inside me who was obsessed with her favourite Barbie having a secret love affair with her brother's precious G.I. Joe and always making them smooch was literally screaming on the inside.

I mean if you think you wouldn't have done the same thing if you had two Oscars in your hand, you're probably lying to yourself.





Bong Joon- ho literally shattered the entire concept of posing formally with your award and proved that he was one of us, trying to play with his Oscar.

I mean Bong Joon-ho not giving a damn about the perfect pose or his good side and literally just enjoying himself with his achievements and awards and having fun was a big mood.

I don't know about y'all but Bong Joon-ho trying to make his two Oscars smooch was literally one of the best award show moments. Netizens can't stop obsessing over how relatable, wholesome and pure Bong posing with his two Oscars were:

I didn’t see the movie but I’m 100% convinced he deserved the win after seeing this — just rae again (@rwcaps) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-Ho really said gay rights huh — Em(barrassment) (@ohraditsemily) February 10, 2020

This photo is the only thing that matters about the Oscars #BongJoonHo pic.twitter.com/28IBoQ3SIa — Adrienne Klasa (@AdrienneKlasa) February 10, 2020

I love this photo for so many reasons. But you remember when you were a kid and you made your action figures, or dolls, make out. This, but like high class #Oscars style. pic.twitter.com/VKYf9KtlvK — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 10, 2020

📸 | Lily Collins via Instagram: ‘This guy just won four #Oscars last night! He set new records and then played Barbies with his awards. Not sure which part I’m more proud of. Congrats #BongJoonHo! Swipe to see THE best red carpet moment...’ pic.twitter.com/BA7tD9YVpU — Lily Collins News (@LilyJCNews) February 10, 2020

So cute. So pure.



I haven’t even seen Parasite yet and I love him and it. — Anna Slatz | အန်နာ (@YesThatAnna) February 11, 2020

Bong Joon-ho did 100% what any of us would do if we won more than one Oscar: he made them make out pic.twitter.com/br7YqVlhwF — ames ✨ (@thisisames) February 10, 2020

me age 6 making the boy Barbie dolls kiss before bed because I thought they would be lonely otherwise #BongJoonHo pic.twitter.com/g5MHNp3dnL — heart shaped bruise (@cultgodess) February 11, 2020

So, be talented enough to satisfy your own fetish or find someone with same fetish... Life values I can live by 😂 — Akshit Bhatia (@akshit318) February 10, 2020

After getting a glimpse of Bong Joon-ho's personality I've realised that he's literally every millennial's mood.