Unless you've been living in an isolated igloo with no internet access, you'd know that Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece Parasite made history in the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first non-English film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. 

Source: Daily Mail

Well, while Bong Joon-ho was basking in the glory of bagging his unexpected four Oscars and celebrating his big win, the internet realised that he was our spirit animal and mood.

After all of the formal red-carpet, on-stage shabang, Bong showed us how to have fun with the Oscar trophy as he goofily posed with his achievements.

Source: Hollywood
Source: Pop Sugar

And then, he did something we all have secretly thought about doing if we had two gold-engraved scar figurines in our hand, he tried to make their lips lock and played with them. 

Source: GQ

Now I don't know about y'all but the 10-year-old inside me who was obsessed with her favourite Barbie having a secret love affair with her brother's precious G.I. Joe and always making them smooch was literally screaming on the inside. 

Source: Army Wife Networlk

I mean if you think you wouldn't have done the same thing if you had two Oscars in your hand, you're probably lying to yourself. 

Bong Joon- ho literally shattered the entire concept of posing formally with your award and proved that he was one of us, trying to play with his Oscar. 

Source: Pop sugar

I mean Bong Joon-ho not giving a damn about the perfect pose or his good side and literally just enjoying himself with his achievements and awards and having fun was a big mood. 

Source: Metro
Source: Popsugar

I don't know about y'all but Bong Joon-ho trying to make his two Oscars smooch was literally one of the best award show moments. Netizens can't stop obsessing over how relatable, wholesome and pure Bong posing with his two Oscars were: 

After getting a glimpse of Bong Joon-ho's personality I've realised that he's literally every millennial's mood. 