There have been rumours that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play the role of Sita Alaukik Desai's upcoming adaptation of Ramayana. Following reports that she has demanded a whopping fee of ₹12 crore for the film, #BoycottKareenaKhan and #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan started trending on Twitter.
While some people criticised the actress for hurting religious sentiments by charging a hefty fee, there were others who supported Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Netizens also called out Saif Ali Khan for hurting Hindu sentiments through the web series, Tandav.
A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita.— Deepa Bansal🇮🇳 (@Deepa__bansal) June 12, 2021
Bollywood film mafia spreads poison towards Hinduism, we should boycott all such artists who hurt the religious sentiments of the people.#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Ol6Wu3nSdH
Queen is always in my heart ❤️— Fadiljfr (@fadiljfr) June 13, 2021
WE SUPPORT KAREENA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/zeAkBMmXeo
HOW'S THE JOSH BEBOHOLICS??— Sameer (@Fakeaccoun5552) June 13, 2021
WE SUPPORT KAREENA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/wfWVJkWOx2
She don't deserve to play the role of Mata Sita! So We just #BoycottKareenaKhan! pic.twitter.com/2i1ZMBbqEq— Arkadip Paitandi 🇮🇳 (@Arka_Paitandi) June 12, 2021
#BoycottKareenaKhan— Sosta Memor 🐻 (@LoL_shashi) June 12, 2021
Director selecting Kareena Kapoor for playing role of Sita. pic.twitter.com/dIevWJfMSv
“I am protected by my fans” -Kareena Kapoor— Faria (@Faariiiaa) June 13, 2021
WE SUPPORT KAREENA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/89XUrTO7sS
Love you bebo, You are the best of the best.. If one person boycott you there's a billion support you, Queen of our hearts 🍷💋🐞🌶️ pic.twitter.com/YJ6DhdyWbe— Kareena Kapoor Khan 👑 (@Queenkhanlovers) June 12, 2021
I think @aliaa08 would the perfect choice for Sita's role in Ramayana.#KareenaKapoor #AliaBhatt #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/WTfFZqDpQh— Abhishek Awasthi (@abhishek40001) June 12, 2021
Saif Ali khan said there was no concept of India before British but plays role of Udhaybhaan in Tanhaji & currently playing Raavan in Aadipurush.— Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLall) June 12, 2021
Son's name is Taimur(named after killer millions of hindus)
Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who insulted temples is playing role of Sita maa. pic.twitter.com/cMtCja7mls
kareena fans to the bhakts today— ّ (@beboxqueen) June 13, 2021
WE SUPPORT KAREENA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/UubeNUBWR7
retweet if you think kareena kapoor khan is the perfect choice for sita maa role— ' (@iHarshita) June 13, 2021
WE SUPPORT KAREENA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/VR4FhATJJv
Kareena Kapoor Khan will do 100% justice to the role of Sita.— Geet🥀 (@SRKsGeet) June 13, 2021
I want to see her playing a mythological character since a very long time!
WE SUPPORT KAREENA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/2jjDK8blOo
#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan— Devansh Sharma (@Devansh685) June 12, 2021
Not a perfect choice for sita maa role.
We know this sita maa. pic.twitter.com/aSgEjTfMkm
Bollywood me kya actress khatam ho gye he— Harshvardhan Sharma (@harsh_1203) June 12, 2021
Ohh sorry bollywood he khatam ho gaya.
She will be perfect for surphanka's role😉#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/xwuyXuJ6bG
How dare she even thought to play Mata Sita role .— Amreek Singh 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AmreekS07646492) June 12, 2021
I support this trend #BoycottKareenaKhan
How can Mughal boy Taimur Mother can Play the Great Role of Mata Sita .
Rhea Bosses killed Sushant pic.twitter.com/2Mqzaj0VKm
#BoycottKareenaKhan— Snehal Patil (@SnehalPatil4SP) June 12, 2021
👉We will not agree to see her playing a role as "Mata Sita"!!
📌Bollywood continuously making fun of Hindu idols and playing with sentiments of Hindu devotees. pic.twitter.com/5MPV9X2Ndi
Saif Ali Khan earlier has hurt Hindu sentiments with Tandav, now Kareena is repeating the same. We would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Maa Sita.— Priya Rao (@priyaaarao) June 12, 2021
Be awake. Let our voice be heard!#BoycottKareenaKhan
There has been no official statement from the makers of the film as to who will play the role of Sita. The writer of the film K V Vijayendra Prasad earlier also clarified that Kareena has not yet been finalised for the role but netizens couldn't keep calm and expressed their opinion on Twitter.