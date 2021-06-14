There have been rumours that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play the role of Sita Alaukik Desai's upcoming adaptation of Ramayana. Following reports that she has demanded a whopping fee of ₹12 crore for the film, #BoycottKareenaKhan and #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan started trending on Twitter.

While some people criticised the actress for hurting religious sentiments by charging a hefty fee, there were others who supported Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Netizens also called out Saif Ali Khan for hurting Hindu sentiments through the web series, Tandav.

A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita.



Saif Ali khan said there was no concept of India before British but plays role of Udhaybhaan in Tanhaji & currently playing Raavan in Aadipurush.

Son's name is Taimur(named after killer millions of hindus)

Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who insulted temples is playing role of Sita maa. pic.twitter.com/cMtCja7mls — Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLall) June 12, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan will do 100% justice to the role of Sita.

I want to see her playing a mythological character since a very long time!

WE SUPPORT KAREENA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/2jjDK8blOo — Geet🥀 (@SRKsGeet) June 13, 2021

Saif Ali Khan earlier has hurt Hindu sentiments with Tandav, now Kareena is repeating the same. We would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Maa Sita.



Be awake. Let our voice be heard!#BoycottKareenaKhan — Priya Rao (@priyaaarao) June 12, 2021

There has been no official statement from the makers of the film as to who will play the role of Sita. The writer of the film K V Vijayendra Prasad earlier also clarified that Kareena has not yet been finalised for the role but netizens couldn't keep calm and expressed their opinion on Twitter.