There have been rumours that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play the role of Sita Alaukik Desai's upcoming adaptation of Ramayana. Following reports that she has demanded a whopping fee of ₹12 crore for the film, #BoycottKareenaKhan and #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan started trending on Twitter.

While some people criticised the actress for hurting religious sentiments by charging a hefty fee, there were others who supported Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Netizens also called out Saif Ali Khan for hurting Hindu sentiments through the web series, Tandav.

There has been no official statement from the makers of the film as to who will play the role of Sita. The writer of the film K V Vijayendra Prasad earlier also clarified that Kareena has not yet been finalised for the role but netizens couldn't keep calm and expressed their opinion on Twitter.