The 65th Filmfare Awards were recently held in Guwahati and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy bagged the maximum number of awards, thus igniting yet another controversy.

The audience apparently appreciated Teri Mitti from Kesari over Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy and were riled up about the award the Apna Time... got. Filmfare was also criticized for ignoring performances such as Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.





Here's how Twitter reacted to everything that went down:





#BoycottFilmFare

After winning 13 awards in Filmfare

Zoya Akhtar be like : pic.twitter.com/ziHB0ebzrK — 😎aksh😎🐯❤ (@BeingAksh12) February 17, 2020

What will you expect if Jury members are these idiots. #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/cpsfzcg9an — Dino (@iAshu007) February 16, 2020

#BoycottFilmFare

Ranveer Singh holds Filmfare award

Le Kabir singh- pic.twitter.com/ejlwAZQoj8 — Waggery memes (@WaggeryMemes) February 16, 2020

Watch this scene you bastard Nepo gang#BoycottFilmFare

She gave best performance of 2019 in this movie !!! pic.twitter.com/DAzLPGETuK — Prashant (@lifekhrabhogaya) February 16, 2020

India rejects Filmfare awards,

India rejects all kinds of Nalla Shows,



'AaaaThoooo' is the best tag line for these awards because they're mostly sponsored by pan masala brands.



This #BoycottFilmfareAwards should be trending on top. pic.twitter.com/G1X5OQjHYR — Irfan (@simplyirfan) February 17, 2020