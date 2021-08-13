From Phobia to Shor In The City, Radhika Apte has delivered a number of brilliant movies. Although we have seen much of her, she instantly made a home in everyone's heart with her excellent acting skills.

There’s no doubt that Twitter loves to boycott celebrities and surprisingly, today’s target was Radhika Apte. The reason for #BoycottRadhikaApte trending is her old pictures from the movie Parched.

Source: The Indian Express

Pointing to her lovemaking scenes with Adil Hussain in Ajay Devgn's Parched, netizens claimed that she is working against the Indian culture.

Source: JFW

While speaking to Grazia Magazine, she earlier talked about her lovemaking scene with Adil Hussain and said:

It wasn't easy because I was contending with my own body image issues at the time. So, having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now I can bear it all anywhere. I'm proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation. I really needed a role like this because when you're in Bollywood you're constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face.
Source: DNA

Here's what netizens have been tweeting:

What do you think about the hashtag trending?