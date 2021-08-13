From Phobia to Shor In The City, Radhika Apte has delivered a number of brilliant movies. Although we have seen much of her, she instantly made a home in everyone's heart with her excellent acting skills.

There’s no doubt that Twitter loves to boycott celebrities and surprisingly, today’s target was Radhika Apte. The reason for #BoycottRadhikaApte trending is her old pictures from the movie Parched.

Pointing to her lovemaking scenes with Adil Hussain in Ajay Devgn's Parched, netizens claimed that she is working against the Indian culture.

While speaking to Grazia Magazine, she earlier talked about her lovemaking scene with Adil Hussain and said:

It wasn't easy because I was contending with my own body image issues at the time. So, having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now I can bear it all anywhere. I'm proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation. I really needed a role like this because when you're in Bollywood you're constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face.

Here's what netizens have been tweeting:

Shame on bollywood

They are destroying our culture.😡#BoycottRadhikaApte — Guddu Mishra (@guddumishra774) August 13, 2021

WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ANYTHING WHICH GOES AGAINST OUR CULTURE 🚩#BoycottRadhikaApte — Anshu Rock (@anshuya_rock) August 13, 2021

बॉयकॉट करना ऑक्सीजन इतना जरूरी हो गया है।

एक दो दिन नहीं किए तो मौत आ जायेगी#BoycottRadhikaApte — Arvind Sonrish | XiZi (@_xi_zi_) August 13, 2021

SHAME ON RADHIKA APTE #BoycottRadhikaApte — Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) August 13, 2021

Modiji please take some action against growing intolerance in our country now as a bhakt I can't even support Apte boycott trend #BoycottRadhikaApte — Rahul Shirke (@Sir_khech) August 13, 2021

#BoycottRadhikaApte mat kro in ki movie in papa or bhai ko dikhao ek hi hall main or nazar ko daikhte rho pic.twitter.com/i2ll4aiUr3 — Shikha Sharma (@ShikhaS48217546) August 13, 2021

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about her experience of going nude on-screen in Leena Yadav’s 'Parched' and about the stressful ordeal of having her 'nude clip' leaked on the internet in an interview with a magazine.



We demand government to#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/3YPvnuTQcT — Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 13, 2021

What do you think about the hashtag trending?