Actor Bramha Mishra, best known for his character Lalit from Mirzapur, passed away today. His co-star from the show, Divyenndu, shared the news on Instagram.

Mishra starred in movies like Kesari, Dangal, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, etc.

Known for his comic timing, he shot to fame after Mirzapur and even appeared in a promotional video with Manoj Bajpayee, for Amazon Prime Video.

People took to social media to share condolence messages:

While the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, reports suggest he died due to a cardiac arrest.

May he rest in peace.