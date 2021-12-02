Actor Bramha Mishra, best known for his character Lalit from Mirzapur, passed away today. His co-star from the show, Divyenndu, shared the news on Instagram. 

Mishra starred in movies like Kesari, Dangal, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, etc. 

Known for his comic timing, he shot to fame after Mirzapur and even appeared in a promotional video with Manoj Bajpayee, for Amazon Prime Video. 

People took to social media to share condolence messages:  

While the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, reports suggest he died due to a cardiac arrest. 

May he rest in peace. 