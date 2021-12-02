Actor Bramha Mishra, best known for his character Lalit from Mirzapur, passed away today. His co-star from the show, Divyenndu, shared the news on Instagram.
Mishra starred in movies like Kesari, Dangal, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, etc.
Known for his comic timing, he shot to fame after Mirzapur and even appeared in a promotional video with Manoj Bajpayee, for Amazon Prime Video.
People took to social media to share condolence messages:
A very powerful actor, who had portrayed the importance of a right hand of the protagonist.
Acted in #Mirzapur and other acts such as:
Haseen Dillruba
Daddu
Kesari
Daao etc#lalit #ripbrahmamishra #mishra
Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/2FuipKmgJt
While the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, reports suggest he died due to a cardiac arrest.
May he rest in peace.