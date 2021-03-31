Lately, Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The actor has been known to call out people on the internet and be unapologetic about her (sometimes problematic) opinions.

However, this time, we're so happy to see Kangana promote another great actor with talent. We're loving her contagious positivity.

She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you ❤️ https://t.co/d5lVvyLbwN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021

Kangana tweeted about Sanya Malhotra and her latest Netflix release, Pagglait, praising the actor's talent. To which Sanya also replied.

Thank you so much. It really means a lot. ❤️🥺 — Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) March 30, 2021

We're always happy to see women hype other women up, especially in an industry known for its toxicity and pitching actors against each other. This is a side of Kangana we won't mind seeing more of.