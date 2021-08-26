Though it's been quite a while since Brendan Fraser has portrayed a leading role, he was once the centre of Hollywood attention.

There are many legendary films with Fraser's name attached that must be cherished time and time again.

With a similar idea, we present the finest of Branden Fraser's films, which fans can't get enough of.

1. Blast From The Past (1999)

The plot follows Adam, a 35-year-old man who has lived his whole childhood underground with his neurotic parents, hoping to avoid the horrors of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Despite his immaturity, Adam must explore the surface and handle contemporary life once their shelter unlocks in 1999.

2. Still Breathing (1997)

This 1997 drama follows a con artist (Joanna Going) and a puppeteer (Fraser) who meet in California after sharing a similar dream. The complex storyline was also strongly backed by the actors' captivating performances.

3. With Honors (1994)

A graduate student's thesis finds up in the custody of a homeless guy in this 1994 comedy-drama. Despite the fact that this causes friction between them, they quickly begin to bond and learn a great deal from one another. Joe Pesci portrays his unusual friend, while Fraser plays the student.

4. The Air I Breathe (2007)

This crime drama is based on the Chinese saying that life is divided into four emotions (happiness, pleasure, sadness, and love). It follows a group of people who embody each of these emotions. Their journeys eventually collide and become intertwined.

5. School Ties (1992)

His 1992 sports drama about a working-class Jewish boy who, owing to strong grades and football skills, gets into a prominent Massachusetts prep school during his senior year. Unfortunately, he quickly encounters discrimination from other students, whom he initially considers to be his friends.

6. The Quiet American (2002)

The Quiet American, a 2002 adaptation of Graham Greene's novel, combines a murder investigation with a love triangle in a storey set during the French Indochina War in Vietnam.

7. The Mummy (1999)

Brendan Fraser starred in The Mummy, the movie for which he is undoubtedly best known.

This action-horror film loosely based on the 1932 film of the same name, follows explorer Rick O'Connell, Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan, and Evelyn's brother Jonathan on a treasure hunt.

8. The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Bracelet of Anubis locks onto the wrist of an archaeology couple's son when he discovers it. Imhotep, a wicked Egyptian high priest who needs the bracelet to destroy the Scorpion King, is resurrected by a cult.

9. Dogfight (1991)

This 1991 film depicts a 1960s marine who aspires to spend his final night before deployment with his friends in San Francisco. Though their idea of a night out is to rate girls on their appearance, it doesn't take long for him to fall in love with the young woman he intended to ridicule.

Despite the fact that River Phoenix plays the marine and Lili Taylor portrays his love interest, Fraser plays a sailor who clashes with Phoenix's group in a minor role.

10. Gods And Monsters (1998)

After retiring, James Whale, a well-known Hollywood director, lives an uneasy life, haunted by recollections of his past. He befriends his gardener, Clayton Boone, and secretly fancies him.

11. Crash (2004)

Crash follows a group of Los Angeles residents, including an attorney and his wife, a pair of dating detectives, a rich couple, a store owner, and a police officer, who get drawn into a social relations narrative.

12. George of the Jungle

George is the lone survivor of an aircraft accident and is raised in the jungle by a wise gorilla. He saves Ursula one day and relocates from his idyllic jungle existence in Africa to San Francisco.

13. Journey To The Center of The Earth

Along with his nephew and mountain guide, a scientist goes out to find his lost brother. During their trip, though, they come into a fascinating forgotten planet.

14. Bedazzled

Elliot Richardson is a timid man who is hesitant to tell the girl he loves how he feels. In return for his soul, the Devil offers him seven desires after noticing his sorrowful situation.

15. California Man

Stoney and Dave, two college students, locate and thaw a caveman named Link and pass him off as a student. Link takes his time adjusting to the new ways of living, but he also helps the duo in establishing their cool factor.

16. Airheads

When three band members hold up a radio station with fake firearms in order to have their song aired on the airways, they receive more than they bargained for.

Which one ranks first on the list of your Freser-favourites? Let us know in the comments below?