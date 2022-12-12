As you may have noticed, desi weddings have become more and more extravagant over the years. Sometimes, it’s one thing more bizarre than the other, every year. For instance this this bride entering her wedding in a basket hanging from a ceiling. The video has received strong reactions from netizens for being a tad bit over-the-top.

Please don't let this become a thing pic.twitter.com/rWRGsyENFp — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) December 8, 2022

The viral clip has been posted by Fasi Zaka, and here’s how netizens have responded to the dramatic AF bridal entry.

I can't be the only one who finds this cringe right??😭😭

This reminds of Taylor swift and Panic at the disco's performance from Billboard 2019😭😂 — Arfa (@Arfa04_) December 8, 2022

Someone also pointed out the Sufi uniformed men standing in the background, and asked what that was about.

Wtf is going on here pic.twitter.com/dwDhM0jVRv — H™ (@MahatmaaGanji) December 8, 2022

Iss jhumar ke neechay Shantipriya ki laash milegi pic.twitter.com/vnkur0hr4K — Fatima 🧷 (@fatyana) December 8, 2022

They don't know where to spend money as they have so much lol — Mz (@meemzay) December 9, 2022

And while a few Twitter users were okay with the grand display of wealth, others were clearly put off by what they felt was a show-off moment.

Why you earned and should spend the way you want to! — Sandy Larson (@Samikey62Larson) December 11, 2022

why do this circus? no happiness on dulhan's face neither on father's — Muhammad Omer Javaid ✪ 🌳 (@omerjavaid) December 9, 2022

Looks like the opening scene from the next Mission Impossible movie 😳 — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) December 8, 2022

They went to out of the box wedding planner. — Cheema (@maverickcheema) December 8, 2022

Muje to dar h wires hi na loose hojaye 🥺🥺🥺 — Dr Haneea Anis (@HaneeaPiprani) December 8, 2022

why not

when you got money then why not flout it in most cringy and outrageous way?

I commend the courage of the two in that thing. — Irfan_Baloch.PDF (@Irfan_BalochPDF) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

it looks like the bride is "rolling out of factory"

it looks like the bride is "rolling out of factory"

shame on how people show off without thinking of what the are doing — Idrees Barlas (@DBHJVMC_Idrees) December 9, 2022

Of course there were bound to be hilarious references like the set up resembling Shah Rukh Khan’s song Baadshah O Baadshah.

The background song should've been, "Badshah O Badhshah" pic.twitter.com/Rd7vQUDJiT — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇸 (@TheSaadKaiser) December 8, 2022

Talk about god complex – what a narcissistic display of wealth! — Impatient Optimist (@SaminaM36725125) December 9, 2022

Wtf is this cringeshow…just do a simple nikaah, rukhsati, walima — Abdul Mateen (@ab_mateennn) December 8, 2022

loog desperate ho chukay hen, itna pesa aa gya hay magar samajh nahi aaraha ke numaish kesay karen, wo aise psychopath jesi harkateen karne lagtay hen. — Shah Mudassir (@imShahMudassir) December 9, 2022

So cringe yaar😂😂 — Hijacked pakistan (@fursan1232) December 8, 2022

What if the lights went out and the backup generator is not working either 🤨🤔 — Amir (@Amirochakzai) December 8, 2022

What's with the laal Sufi topis in the background? — Taimur Baig (@Tbaig86) December 8, 2022

Lokaan di marzi hai pai. Such poochein to it's kinda cool — Ahmed Shah (@ahmedshhahh) December 8, 2022

Omg !! Who comes up with these ideas?? 😆 I couldn't think of ways to make my wedding simpler than it already was… coz all that matters is far from this pomp and show !! — Cricket Fan 🏏🇵🇰 (@Cricket2242) December 8, 2022

Another reason to hate extravagant weddings 🤢 — Alya (@ElitistaTa) December 8, 2022

Why people are becoming so filmy.. — Mavra Muzaffar (@mmavra2) December 8, 2022

Whatever this thing is… it is ridiculous… lol this is not even dramatic… sticking to the ceiling with blank expression — Jamal Khan (@jamkhan85) December 10, 2022

Leave it to us brown folks to make everything shinier, grander and make weddings more about family honour than about being happy and comfy.