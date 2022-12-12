As you may have noticed, desi weddings have become more and more extravagant over the years. Sometimes, it’s one thing more bizarre than the other, every year. For instance this this bride entering her wedding in a basket hanging from a ceiling. The video has received strong reactions from netizens for being a tad bit over-the-top.
The viral clip has been posted by Fasi Zaka, and here’s how netizens have responded to the dramatic AF bridal entry.
Someone also pointed out the Sufi uniformed men standing in the background, and asked what that was about.
And while a few Twitter users were okay with the grand display of wealth, others were clearly put off by what they felt was a show-off moment.
Of course there were bound to be hilarious references like the set up resembling Shah Rukh Khan’s song Baadshah O Baadshah.
Leave it to us brown folks to make everything shinier, grander and make weddings more about family honour than about being happy and comfy.